Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Wake-Up Call

June 4, 2018 7:30am

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Round 3 — Thunder Valley National — Lakewood, Colorado

Thunder Valley - 450

- Lakewood, CO

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450F
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA3 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO6 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY5 - 6 Yamaha YZ 450F
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA7 - 7 Suzuki RMZ 450
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY8 - 8 Suzuki RMZ 450
9Dylan Merriam Corona, CA9 - 10 Yamaha YZ 450F
10Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA14 - 9 Yamaha YZ 450F
Thunder Valley - 250

- Lakewood, CO

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Alex Martin Millville, MN3 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F FE
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY1 - 8 Yamaha YZ 250F
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC4 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F FE
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH6 - 4 Yamaha YZ 250F
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL10 - 6 Honda CRF250R
8Shane McElrath Canton, NC9 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F FE
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT8 - 11 Kawasaki KX250F
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL13 - 7 Honda CRF250R
Tomac remains undefeated in the 450 Class.
Tomac remains undefeated in the 450 Class. Jeff Kardas

Motocross 450 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO150
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France122
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY104
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA100
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany97
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA88
7Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY75
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO73
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM73
10Dylan Merriam Corona, CA49
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN129
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH121
3Alex Martin Millville, MN116
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA105
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY98
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC77
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL76
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO75
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL72
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT72
Jeremy Martin took his first win of the season in Colorado.
Jeremy Martin took his first win of the season in Colorado. Rich Shepherd

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 9 — MXGP of Great Britain — Winchester, U.K.

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

- Winchester, United Kingdom

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
3Romain Febvre France5 - 3 Yamaha
4Clement Desalle Belgium4 - 4 Kawasaki
5Tim Gajser Slovenia3 - 5 Honda
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands6 - 6 KTM
7Evgeny Bobryshev Russian Federation10 - 9 Suzuki
8Tommy Searle United Kingdom9 - 10 Kawasaki
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland12 - 8 Yamaha
10Max Anstie United Kingdom13 - 12 Husqvarna
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

- Winchester, United Kingdom

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Pauls Jonass Latvia1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Spain2 - 2 KTM
3Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa4 - 3 Honda
4Ben Watson United Kingdom6 - 4 Yamaha
5Thomas Covington Vernon, AL3 - 9 Husqvarna
6Henry Jacobi Germany7 - 5 Husqvarna
7Iker Larranaga Olano Spain11 - 6 Husqvarna
8Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI5 - 13 Honda
9Michele Cervellin Italy10 - 10 Yamaha
10Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela9 - 11 Yamaha
MXGP of Great Britain - EMX250

- Winchester, United Kingdom

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 United Kingdom1 - 2 Honda
2 United Kingdom3 - 8 KTM
3 France9 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Ireland7 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Austria4 - 7 KTM
6 France2 - 11 Husqvarna
7 United Kingdom6 - 5 Husqvarna
8 France5 - 6 Honda
9 Denmark17 - 1 Husqvarna
10 United Kingdom8 - 9 KTM
Herlings took his seventh win of the season in nine rounds.
Herlings took his seventh win of the season in nine rounds. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands436
2Antonio Cairoli Italy382
3Clement Desalle Belgium314
4Romain Febvre France291
5Gautier Paulin France267
6Tim Gajser Slovenia257
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands237
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium207
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland198
10Julien Lieber Belgium162
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia401
2Jorge Prado Spain373
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark288
4Ben Watson United Kingdom279
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa234
6Jed Beaton Australia216
7Henry Jacobi Germany187
8Jago Geerts Belgium179
9Thomas Covington Vernon, AL166
10Michele Cervellin Italy161
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Ireland176
2 France164
3 United Kingdom157
4 United Kingdom139
5 United Kingdom135
6 France130
7 Denmark119
8 Italy107
9 France106
10 France97
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand140
2 Germany125
3 Netherlands118
4 Italy118
5 Germany88
6 Ireland81
7 Belgium78
8 Germany69
9 Denmark66
10 Netherlands62
Rockstar Triple Crown MX

Round 2 — Popkum, British Columbia

450 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stColton Facciotti2-1
2ndMatt Goerke1-5
3rdJake NIcholls6-2
4thCole Thompson4-4
5thMike Alessi3-6
6thTyler Medaglia7-3
7thDillan Epstein9-7
8thKaven Benoit5-12
9thCheyenne Harmon10-11
10thKeylan Meston14-8

250 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stJess Pettis1-2
2ndShawn Maffenbeier3-1
3rdJosh Osby2-3
4thJoey Crown5-4
5thMarco Cannella6-5
6thTanner Ward7-6
7thCasey Keast8-7
8thJason Benny9-8
9thJared Petruska11-9
10thTeren Gerber13-10

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stColton Facciotti117
2ndMatt Goerke96
3rdCole Thompson90
4thTyler Medaglia88
5thMike Alessi84
6thKaven Benoit74
7thKeylan Meston73
8thDillan Epstein63
9thKyle Keast59
10thGraham Scott59

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJess Pettis117
2ndShawn Maffenbeier109
3rdJosh Osby100
4thJoey Crown92
5thMarco Cannella80
6thCasey Keast75
7thTanner Ward74
8thJared Petruska72
9thTeren Geber57
10thRylan Bly51

ERZBERG RODEO

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMachine
1stGraham JarvisHusqvarna
2ndJonny WalkerKTM
3rdManuel LettenbichlerKTM
4thWade YoungSherco
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna
6thTravis TeasdaleBeta
7thPaul BoltonKTM
8thTaddy BlazusiakKTM
9thPol TarresHusqvarna
10thMario RomanSherco

Other Championship Standings

Amsoil GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC196
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV181
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC135
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC118
5Josh Strang Australia111
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT105
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT90
8 Duvall, WA78
9 Cookeville, TN61
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT190
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT170
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA117
4Pascal Rauchenecker Austria112
5 Bedford, IN101
6 Jefferson, GA89
7 New Zealand82
8 Meshoppen, PA81
9 Landrum, SC75
10 North Liberty, IN66
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL163
2 Travelers Rest, SC156
3 Sterling, IL143
4 Waynesburg, PA136
5 Clarksburg, MA92
6 Coal Center, PA84
7 Fort Mill, SC77
8 Hartford, TN70
9 Tarentum, PA67
10 Hardinsburg, IN66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia196
2 Circleville, OH143
3 Travelers Rest, SC127
4 Mchenry, MD106
5 Terre Haute, IN104
6 Bridgeton, NJ103
7 Beloit, OH89
8 Knoxville, TN80
9 Sudbury, VT70
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler175
2ndBrycen Neal149
3rdJarrod McClure149
4thChris Borich130
5thCole Richardson103
6thAdam McGill102
7thDevon Feehan78
8thMarty Christofferson76
9thWestley Wolfe71
10thJosh Merritt68

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart166
2ndAustin Abney135
3rdJohn Glauda Jr.129
4thDrew Landers127
5thMatthew Lindle117
6thBen Kowalewski107
7thTanner Walker91
8thKenny Shick81
9thBrody Livengood77
10thSteven Covert74

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris285
2ndMitch Evans227
3rdKirk Gibbs223
4thLuke Clout216
5thDylan Long207
6thKade Mosig206
7thCaleb Ward197
8thRhys Carter191
9thBrett Metcalfe182
10thConnor Tierney170

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stWilson Todd238
2ndNathan Crawford222
3rdAaron Tanti210
4thJay Wilson209
5thHamish Harwood209
6thEgan Mastin206
7thKyle Webster188
8thDylan Wills188
9thKale Makeham168
10thJy Roberts166

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike