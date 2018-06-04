Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Round 3 — Thunder Valley National — Lakewood, Colorado
Thunder Valley - 450
Thunder Valley Motocross - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|3 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|6 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|7
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|7 - 7
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|8 - 8
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|9
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|9 - 10
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|10
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|14 - 9
|Yamaha YZ 450F
Thunder Valley - 250
Thunder Valley Motocross - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|3 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|1 - 8
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|4 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|6 - 4
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|10 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|9 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8 - 11
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|13 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|150
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|122
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|104
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|100
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|97
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|88
|7
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|75
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|73
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|73
|10
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|49
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|129
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|121
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|116
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|105
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|98
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|77
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|76
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|75
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|72
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 9 — MXGP of Great Britain — Winchester, U.K.
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russian Federation
|10 - 9
|Suzuki
|8
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|9 - 10
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|12 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|13 - 12
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|3 - 9
|Husqvarna
|6
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|7 - 5
|Husqvarna
|7
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|11 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|5 - 13
|Honda
|9
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
MXGP of Great Britain - EMX250
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Josh Spinks
|United Kingdom
|3 - 8
|KTM
|3
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|9 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|7 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Michael Sandner
|Austria
|4 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 11
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|5 - 6
|Honda
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|17 - 1
|Husqvarna
|10
|James Dunn
|United Kingdom
|8 - 9
|KTM
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|436
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|382
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|314
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|291
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|267
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|257
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|237
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|207
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|198
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|162
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|401
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|373
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|288
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|279
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|234
|6
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|216
|7
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|187
|8
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|179
|9
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|166
|10
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|161
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|176
|2
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|164
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|157
|4
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|139
|5
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|135
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|130
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|119
|8
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|107
|9
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|106
|10
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|97
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|140
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|125
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|118
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|118
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|88
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|81
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|78
|8
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|66
|10
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|62
Rockstar Triple Crown MX
Round 2 — Popkum, British Columbia
450 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|2-1
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|1-5
|3rd
|Jake NIcholls
|6-2
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|4-4
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|3-6
|6th
|Tyler Medaglia
|7-3
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|9-7
|8th
|Kaven Benoit
|5-12
|9th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|10-11
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|14-8
250 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|1-2
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|3-1
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|2-3
|4th
|Joey Crown
|5-4
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|6-5
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|7-6
|7th
|Casey Keast
|8-7
|8th
|Jason Benny
|9-8
|9th
|Jared Petruska
|11-9
|10th
|Teren Gerber
|13-10
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|117
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|96
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|90
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|88
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|84
|6th
|Kaven Benoit
|74
|7th
|Keylan Meston
|73
|8th
|Dillan Epstein
|63
|9th
|Kyle Keast
|59
|10th
|Graham Scott
|59
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|117
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|109
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|100
|4th
|Joey Crown
|92
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|80
|6th
|Casey Keast
|75
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|74
|8th
|Jared Petruska
|72
|9th
|Teren Geber
|57
|10th
|Rylan Bly
|51
ERZBERG RODEO
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Machine
|1st
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|3rd
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|4th
|Wade Young
|Sherco
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Travis Teasdale
|Beta
|7th
|Paul Bolton
|KTM
|8th
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|9th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
Other Championship Standings
Amsoil GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|196
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|181
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|135
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|118
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|111
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|105
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|90
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|78
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|61
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|190
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|170
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|117
|4
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|112
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|101
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|89
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|82
|8
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|81
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|75
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|66
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|163
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|156
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|136
|5
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|92
|6
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|84
|7
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|8
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|70
|9
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|67
|10
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|196
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|143
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|127
|4
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|106
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|104
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|103
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|89
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|80
|9
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|70
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|175
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|149
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|149
|4th
|Chris Borich
|130
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|103
|6th
|Adam McGill
|102
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|78
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|76
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|71
|10th
|Josh Merritt
|68
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|166
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|135
|3rd
|John Glauda Jr.
|129
|4th
|Drew Landers
|127
|5th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|107
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|91
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|81
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|77
|10th
|Steven Covert
|74
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike