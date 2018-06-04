Roczen, Tickle, Lopes, and Nicholls on PulpMX Show

Round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is down, and we had one red plate leader put more points on everyone and one red plate changed hands. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in mechanic legend Tony Berluti to co-host and break everything down of what happened both in the USA and Canada this past weekend.

Honda’s Ken Roczen went 2-2 this weekend, led both motos, and looked as good as he has all season long. Ken’s progression has come along faster than he or most anyone has thought, and we’ll have the #94 on tonight to talk about his great race and more.

As we all know, Broc Tickle is currently suspended for testing positive for a PED earlier in SX. Tickle’s been let go from his Red Bull KTM ride and is trying to figure out his next steps. We’ll have Broc on the show to find out what’s been happening with him.

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Enzo Lopes got a chance as a fill-in on the team, and the rookie has been pretty impressive through six motos. The Brazilian will be on the line to talk about how Filthy Phil’s been an inspiration to him, his introduction to the nationals, what’s next for him, and more.

Englishman Jake Nicholls skipped his home GP to fly to Canada to race round two of the Rockstar Energy Nationals in B.C. He did pretty well with a third overall via 6-2 finishes. We talked to Jake yesterday about his day in Canada, Newf wrenching for him, and why he decided to come over.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

