Kyle Chisholm Injury Update

June 4, 2018 3:00pm | by:
51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha’s Kyle Chisholm hopes he will be cleared to race round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at High Point on June 16 after crashing in the fast, uphill rhythm section in the first 450 moto at Thunder Valley on Saturday.

Chisholm told Racer X’s Jason Weigandt that he’s “pretty sure he suffered a concussion” as he was “knocked out briefly.” The moto was red-flagged as Chisholm was attended to be the Alpinestars Medical Unit. 

"I'm doing a lot better now, just a little banged up and bruised," Chisholm said after the race in a team press release. "I was feeling really good all day—qualified well earlier this morning and was running inside the top ten until the crash. I got a good start and was clicking off laps, but unfortunately hit a nasty kicker in the uphill rhythm section. Things got a little out of control, but I feel better now and am hoping to put this behind me and be ready for High Point in two weeks."  

Chisholm later added on Twitter: “This definitely wasn't the plan in Colorado. I felt good all day, was moving up inside top 10 but made a mistake & swapped up this hill. All good besides my head. Hope 2 be back at high point if I'm cleared 2 ride.”

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross takes a week off before returning at High Point on Father’s Day weekend.