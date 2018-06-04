Insight: Osborne in Danger

Last summer, it appeared Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne could do no wrong, as he avoided injuries, mechanical troubles, and bad luck en route to a massive points lead and an AMA 250 National Motocross Championship. The racing luck has turned south this time. He suffered a relatively minor thumb injury on Tuesday after Hangtown, but reduced grip strength has led to crashes, which further aggravates the injury, which leads to more crashes.... Then a big first-turn crash in Thunder Valley’s second moto damaged his shoulder and cost him a ton of points.

Osborne finished 11th overall at Thunder Valley with 5-20 scores. It’s his first finish out of the top ten since the 2016 series finale.

He talked to our Steve Matthes post-race in Colorado. Sounds like the injuries are enough to send him into the doctor for some serious checks this week.

Racer X: First turn, that was gnarly, dude. I need to see it again, but it happened right in front of me. It looked like Joey [Savatgy] kind of came over on everybody. Your shoulder came out. You came back and got a point. That’s pretty gnarly. Congrats on that, I guess.

Zach Osborne: Thanks. It was a tough one. I came into the first turn and I was not in the first row, so I was still kind of just following what everybody else was doing and I got hit from behind from the outside, and it lifted my arm up kind of under my armpit and my shoulder—I just felt it clunk out. I got it back in pretty quick, but it took me a minute to kind of wrap my head around it all and get my bike straightened up and get going. I got a point. It may be the point that decides something. You never know. It was better than coming back to the truck and wondering what could have been.