GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Thunder Valley

June 4, 2018 7:50am
Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the Jasons joining me to review what happened at Lakewood. From Tomac’s 1-2 to Roczen being back to Savatgy heartbreak, and more, we discuss it all.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.