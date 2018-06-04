125 All Star Thunder Valley Results
June 4, 2018 10:35am
The second race of the 125 All Star Series took place at Thunder Valley. Former factory rider and 2013 250SX East Region Champion Wil Hahn claimed the win over Chandler Baker and Matthew Burris.
Check out the full results below.
|Pos.
|#
|First
|Last
|Bike
|Hometown, State
|1
|69
|Wil
|Hahn
|YAM
|Witchita, KS
|2
|350
|Chandler
|Baker
|YAM
|Tulsa, OK
|3
|33
|Matthew
|Burris
|KTM
|Littleton, CO
|4
|746
|Chase
|Stevenson
|YAM
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|5
|98
|Bryce
|Shondeck
|YAM
|Colorado Springs, CO
|6
|693
|Tucker
|Saye
|SUZ
|Loveland, CO
|7
|671
|Tyler
|DuCray
|KTM
|Galt, CA
|8
|156
|AJ
|Gilbert
|HON
|Eagle Mountain, UT
|9
|100
|Jonathan
|Underwood
|YAM
|Lakewood, CO
|10
|51
|Kaleb
|DeKeyrel
|YAM
|Montgomery, TX
|11
|221
|Cody
|Baker
|KTM
|Spring Creek, NV
|12
|15
|Wesley
|Selby
|YAM
|Thief River Falls, MN
|13
|46
|Will
|Stockland
|YAM
|Missouri City, TX
|14
|243
|Al
|Morrison
|HQV
|Fenton, MI
|15
|12
|Martin
|Steve
|KAW
|Evanston, WY
|16
|167
|Chris
|Wasil
|KTM
|Pinecliffe, CO
|17
|52
|Rob
|Kniss
|HQV
|Denver, CO
|18
|226
|Devin
|Brassfield
|KTM
|Aurora, CO
|19
|58
|Kyle
|Poole
|HQV
|Golden, CO
|20
|527
|Samantha
|Peters
|YAM
|Wheat Ridge, CO
|21
|34
|Dillon
|Bethers
|KTM
|Info Not Provided
|22
|197
|Chance
|Dobler
|YAM
|Arvada, CO
|23
|247
|Bret
|Holland
|YAM
|Rogers, MN
|24
|383
|Lauren
|Volentir
|KTM
|Denver, CO
|25
|392
|Dillon
|Bethers
|KTM
|Murray, UT
|26
|61
|Info Not Provided
|Info Not Provided
|Info Not Provided
|Info Not Provided
|27
|71
|Jake
|Baysinger
|YAM
|Evergreen, CO
|28
|392
|Tommy
|Lechtenberg
|KTM
|Murrray, UT
|29
|396
|Brody
|Chyma
|KTM
|Toledo, IA
|30
|732
|Trevor
|Webster
|YAM
|Fort Lupton, CO