Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

125 All Star Thunder Valley Results

June 4, 2018 10:35am
125 All Star Thunder Valley Results

The second race of the 125 All Star Series took place at Thunder Valley. Former factory rider and 2013 250SX East Region Champion Wil Hahn claimed the win over Chandler Baker and Matthew Burris.

Check out the full results below.

Pos.#FirstLastBikeHometown, State
169WilHahnYAMWitchita, KS
2350ChandlerBakerYAMTulsa, OK
333MatthewBurrisKTMLittleton, CO
4746ChaseStevensonYAMCedar Rapids, IA
598BryceShondeckYAMColorado Springs, CO
6693TuckerSayeSUZLoveland, CO
7671TylerDuCrayKTMGalt, CA
8156AJGilbertHONEagle Mountain, UT
9100JonathanUnderwoodYAMLakewood, CO
1051KalebDeKeyrelYAMMontgomery, TX
11221CodyBakerKTMSpring Creek, NV
1215WesleySelbyYAMThief River Falls, MN
1346WillStocklandYAMMissouri City, TX
14243AlMorrisonHQVFenton, MI
1512MartinSteveKAWEvanston, WY
16167ChrisWasilKTMPinecliffe, CO
1752RobKnissHQVDenver, CO
18226DevinBrassfieldKTMAurora, CO
1958KylePooleHQVGolden, CO
20527SamanthaPetersYAMWheat Ridge, CO
2134DillonBethersKTM Info Not Provided
22197ChanceDoblerYAMArvada, CO
23247BretHollandYAMRogers, MN
24383LaurenVolentirKTMDenver, CO
25392DillonBethersKTMMurray, UT
2661  Info Not Provided  Info Not Provided Info Not Provided   Info Not Provided
2771JakeBaysingerYAMEvergreen, CO
28392TommyLechtenbergKTMMurrray, UT
29396BrodyChymaKTMToledo, IA
30732TrevorWebsterYAMFort Lupton, CO