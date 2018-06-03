On This Day in Moto: June 3

1984

Two worlds collided, sorta. With an off-weekend for AMA Motocross and Supercross, the CMC hosted a one-off Pro Tec/Trick Racing Gas Four-Stroke Championship at Saddleback Park in Orange, California. Yamaha factory rider and AMA 250 National points leader Ricky Johnson showed up to have some fun on a Pro Tee Yamaha, dominating both the Open and 500cc Pro divisions on a bike bored and stroked to 670cc. RJ's closest competition came from White Brothers-backed Jim Holley, Husqvarna's Micky Dymond and former three-time AMA 250 National Champion Gary Jones.

What no one realized at the time that not only was this the last "thumper" national at Saddleback, it was one of the last big races ever to be held at the popular riding facility, as the landowners (Irvine Company) kept finding themselves in litigation with people who claimed an injury while riding at the park. By the end of summer, .Saddleback Park would close forever.

Meanwhile, over in Italy, Heinz Kinigadner went 1-1 on his Austria-made KTM motorcycle in the FIM 250cc Motocross World Championship. Kinigadner, who was hoping to become the first Austrian to win a world title in motocross, bettered Italy's own Moricio Dolce in both motos. His primary title rival, French Yamaha ace Jacky Vimond, only scored points in the first moto with a fourth-place finish.