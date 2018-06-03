On This Day in Moto: June 3

1984
Two worlds collided, sorta. With an off-weekend for AMA Motocross and Supercross, the CMC hosted a one-off Pro Tec/Trick Racing Gas Four-Stroke Championship at Saddleback Park in Orange, California. Yamaha factory rider and AMA 250 National points leader Ricky Johnson showed up to have some fun on a Pro Tee Yamaha, dominating both the Open and 500cc Pro divisions on a bike bored and stroked to 670cc. RJ's closest competition came from White Brothers-backed Jim Holley, Husqvarna's Micky Dymond and former three-time AMA 250 National Champion Gary Jones.
What no one realized at the time that not only was this the last "thumper" national at Saddleback, it was one of the last big races ever to be held at the popular riding facility, as the landowners (Irvine Company) kept finding themselves in litigation with people who claimed an injury while riding at the park. By the end of summer, .Saddleback Park would close forever.
Meanwhile, over in Italy, Heinz Kinigadner went 1-1 on his Austria-made KTM motorcycle in the FIM 250cc Motocross World Championship. Kinigadner, who was hoping to become the first Austrian to win a world title in motocross, bettered Italy's own Moricio Dolce in both motos. His primary title rival, French Yamaha ace Jacky Vimond, only scored points in the first moto with a fourth-place finish.
In the FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship, held in Switzerland, Italy's Michele Rinaldi won aboard his works Suzuki, finishing 1-3 for the overall win. The second moto was won by relatively unknown Italian rider Romano Nannini, the one and only GP moto win of his career.
And in the 500cc Grand Prix of Germany, Honda riders Andre Malherbe and Eric Geboers traded moto wins, with Malherbe taking the overall.
2017
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/Butler Brothers' KTM rider Blake Baggett won the first AMA 450 National of his career with a somewhat stunning upset of Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac at Thunder Valley in Colorado, at what is effectively Tomac's home race. Baggett went 3-1, using an around-the-outside line on Tomac to take the lead in the second moto. All in all, it was an off-day for Tomac, who was only seventh in the first moto.
The 250 Class was practically a four-way tie, as one point separated the top four at the end of the day. Here was the top four, in overall order: Joey Savatgy (4-1), Alex Martin (1-4), Jeremy Martin (3-2), Austin Forkner (2-3).
1995
Team Honda's Jeremy McGrath won the San Jose Supercross at Spartan Stadium, with his teammate Doug Henry second and Yamaha riders Jeff Emig and Larry Ward third and fourth. It was McGrath's 29th career AMA Supercross win, giving him a new record over Ricky Johnson and Bob Hannah. McGrath had already clinched a third straight title.
In the 125cc class, Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's David Pingree got his first career win on a Kawasaki KX125 with Suzuki riders Damon Huffman and Greg Schnell second and third. Huffman's second-place finish gave him a second straight 125 West Region title.