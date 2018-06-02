Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Welcome to the third Race Day Feed of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, coming to you from the True Value Thunder Valley National just outside of Denver. Everything you need to know regarding race day, from practice reports to moto summaries and everything in between, will go up right here. Check back often, as we’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the day. For the latest info, scroll to the bottom.

Morning Report

The biggest news of the week doesn’t even come from the races. After losing Christian Craig, Kyle Cunningham, and Josh Mosiman to injury at Glen Helen, the series lost more star power earlier this week when Jason Anderson had a collision while practicing at Glen Helen and broke his foot. He’s had surgery and is out for the immediate future, but is expected to be back before the series ends. For more on the injury go here.

As far as the racing goes, Eli Tomac has been perfect through the first two rounds, and other than starts that haven’t been great, has shown very little weakness. As a result, he’s already sitting on a fourteen-point lead over Marvin Musquin. With this race taking place in Tomac’s home state of Colorado, at elevation, things aren’t going to be any easier for the competition. In 250 action Zach Osborne, who swept the first round, and Aaron Plessinger, who swept Glen Helen, are tied for the lead and will both be sporting red number plates today.

Like the first two rounds, the weather today is beautiful and is expected to remain so throughout the day. Morning temperatures are brisk and a high of eighty degrees Fahrenheit is expected. It should be a superb day for racing on a track that’s looking great. And speaking of the track, it features one of the more unique starts of the series. It’s not extremely long but it is uphill, which will test the horsepower of the bikes that are already down on power (roughly fifteen to eighteen percent), thanks to the elevation.

Practice is just getting underway, so check back soon for a report on who’s quick in Colorado.