On This Day in Moto: June 2

1974

One year before there was an official FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship, Gaston Rahier was hired by Suzuki to race the 250 class. The diminutive Belgian ended up winning three 250cc GPs that season, including the one in Germany on June 2 over Kawasaki's Thorlief Hansen and Russian KTM rider Gennady Moiseev.

In Denmark, Heikki Mikkola of Finland got the 500cc Grand Prix victory, splitting moto wins with three-time 500cc Motocross World Champion Roger DeCoster. But DeCoster DNF'd the second moto, giving Mikkola the clear path to the overall win.

1984

Kawasaki's Jeff Ward grabbed all the roses at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to win the AMA Supercross there. Yamaha's Broc Glover scored second, followed by a string of Honda riders: Johnny O'Mara, David Bailey, and Team Tamm's Alan King.

We couldn't find the 1984 Rose Bowl SX, but here is the '83 version: