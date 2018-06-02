Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Moto 1
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Moto 1
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
On This Day in Moto: June 2

June 2, 2018 3:10pm
by:

1974

One year before there was an official FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship, Gaston Rahier was hired by Suzuki to race the 250 class. The diminutive Belgian ended up winning three 250cc GPs that season, including the one in Germany on June 2 over Kawasaki's Thorlief Hansen and Russian KTM rider Gennady Moiseev. 

In Denmark, Heikki Mikkola of Finland got the 500cc Grand Prix victory, splitting moto wins with three-time 500cc Motocross World Champion Roger DeCoster. But DeCoster DNF'd the second moto, giving Mikkola the clear path to the overall win.

1984

Kawasaki's Jeff Ward grabbed all the roses at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to win the AMA Supercross there. Yamaha's Broc Glover scored second, followed by a string of Honda riders: Johnny O'Mara, David Bailey, and Team Tamm's Alan King.

We couldn't find the 1984 Rose Bowl SX, but here is the '83 version:

1973 

Anyone remember the Noguchi Yamaha's that super-fast Tennessee rider Gene McKay and Arkansas' Ricky Jordan rode?

Hondas led the way in the 250 class at Road Atlanta as Gary Jones topped his teammate Marty Tripes for the overall win, and Gary's brother Dewayne finished fourth. The only rider to break up the Honda lock on the podium was Arkansas Yamaha rider Ricky Jordan. 

Yamaha's Pierre Karsmakers won the 500 class over CZ-mounted John DeSoto and Yamaha-mounted Jimmy Ellis. The race marked Ellis' first pro race. 

1996 

Here's footage from the FIM 500cc Grand Prix of Slovakia, held on this day.

1974

And here's the FIM 250cc Grand Prix of West Germany, won by Suzuki's Gaston Rahier.