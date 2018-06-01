Wiseco Performance Products Rolls Out Minimum Advertised Price Policy

MENTOR, Ohio — Wiseco Performance Products, the worldwide leader in manufacturing high-performance, forged pistons for the powersports, marine and automotive markets will roll out a newly created Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Policy for the powersports business segment, effective July 9, 2018. Implementation of a MAP Policy for the Automotive segment will follow in the coming months.

As a pillar of the performance products industry, Wiseco’s first priority is protecting its storied 77-year history of manufacturing and supplying the finest products to its valued distributors, dealers, resellers, and ultimately end users. As a necessary strategy to maintain the integrity of the Wiseco brand, a comprehensive MAP policy is essential to protect all sales channels.

Wiseco is implementing the MAP Policy after considering feedback from key channel partners in the powersports market. The MAP Policy will protect the credibility of the brand while reinforcing Wiseco’s and its resellers’ commitment to strong technical and after-sales support. Wiseco is committed to maintaining a fair and level playing field.

“The newly created MAP Policy is a vital component in protecting the Wiseco Brand and all of our valued distributors, dealers and resellers,” said John Ohradzansky, vice president of sales for Wiseco. “At the same time, this industry-standard policy will bring Wiseco in line with other leading powersports brands to ensure we’re playing by the same sets of rules. This is an important initiative for Wiseco and we look forward to working with everyone involved to make sure it’s a clear and friendly policy to navigate.”

The MAP policy will apply to all Wiseco distributors, dealers and resellers in both traditional and internet-based sales outlets.