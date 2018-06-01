Jason Anderson Injured In Practice Crash
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson was injured yesterday during a practice session at Glen Helen Raceway. Vital MX is reporting the incident occurred when Anderson collided with a someone who was trying to assist/block another downed rider.
Motocross Action Magazine was at Glen Helen on Thursday and captured photos of Anderson being carried off the track by Husqvarna’s Steve Westfall.
Last night on his Instagram story, Anderson posted a photo of his foot with the caption: “Compound fracture to the foot in a crazy accident today.”
He followed in another post with the following caption: “A bump in the road but I will be back as fast as possible and I will race before the season is over. Sorry everyone I won't be making it this weekend, but I will be back ASAP."
Details of the incident are not clear at the moment. Racer X reached out to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team yesterday but we have yet to hear back.
We will continue to update this post as we get more information.