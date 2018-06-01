Jason Anderson Injured In Practice Crash

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson was injured yesterday during a practice session at Glen Helen Raceway. Vital MX is reporting the incident occurred when Anderson collided with a someone who was trying to assist/block another downed rider.

Motocross Action Magazine was at Glen Helen on Thursday and captured photos of Anderson being carried off the track by Husqvarna’s Steve Westfall.

Last night on his Instagram story, Anderson posted a photo of his foot with the caption: “Compound fracture to the foot in a crazy accident today.”