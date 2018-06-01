Injury Report: Thunder Valley

Comment: Craig went down while leading at Glen Helen and tore his ACL. He’s out for the season.

Comment: Justin Bogle is back riding, but at the moment there is no timetable on his return. He’ll travel to the team headquarters next week for testing.

Comment: Anderson was injured during a practice session on Thursday at Glen Helen. He wrote on his Instagram story that he sustained a compound fracture to his foot. He is out for Thunder Valley, but did say he wants to return to racing this year.

KYLE CUNNINGHAM — VARIOUS | OUT

Comment: Cunningham went down hard during the second moto at Glen Helen and hit his head. Fortunately, a CT scan came back with no signs of trauma. Cunningham has been dealing with a sore back and tailbone due to crashes that happened during supercross, and he has made the decision to sit this weekend out in an effort to come back healthy.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He plans on being back for Washougal.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant underwent another surgery on his leg recently and is currently recovering. He’s out for Thunder Valley.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: There is no return date for Seely, who is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia had a hard crash in Indianapolis that resulted in a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. To lend him a financial hand, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder underwent surgery to repair a nagging injury sustained during his amateur years that had reduced his grip strength. He may be back for a few races at the end of the season.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray filled in for him at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson will be out for a while after tearing his ACL before the season. He’s undergone surgery and is currently in the recovery process.

250 CLASS

Dakota Alix — Out

Comment: Alix posted on Instagram that he was hurt in a crash at Glen Helen and wouldn't be lining up for Thunder Valley, but not much is known about the extent of his injuries at this time.

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis is back on the bike and hopes to be racing again at Muddy Creek.

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | TBD

Comment: Ferrandis is back riding after a bad crash in Atlanta left him with a broken arm. On Instagram he stated he hoped to be back for round three or four, but as of yet, a decision has not been made for Thunder Valley. When we checked with the team, we were told he was taking it “day by day."

MITCHELL HARRISON — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Harrison crashed before Hangtown while practicing and suffered a minor AC separation. He’d hoped to be ready for Thunder Valley, but now plans on getting back to it at High Point.

CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: GEICO Honda hopes McAdoo will be back for High Point after breaking his shoulder blade while practicing.

HAYDEN MELLROSS — SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Mellross is out for Thunder Valley after crashing at Hangtown and fracturing his scapula.

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols is back riding after being sidelined with a broken humerus. He hopes to be back by round five or six.

MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return.

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery and is out for the Nationals.