Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Dylan Ferrandis Says He Expects To Be Back For High Point

June 1, 2018 2:50pm | by:
Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis announced on Instagram today that he expects to return to racing at round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at High Point on June 16.

Ferrandis has been out of action since the Atlanta Supercross in March, when he suffered a broken arm and broken teeth after clipping a Tuff Block on the face of the triple in the second main event—the same thing happened to Weston Peick in qualifying and fellow French rider Yannis Irsuti in the 250 LCQ—and landed on the face of the third jump. 

Ferrandis recently signed a two-year extension with the team through the 2020 season.