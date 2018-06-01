Dylan Ferrandis Says He Expects To Be Back For High Point

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis announced on Instagram today that he expects to return to racing at round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at High Point on June 16.

Ferrandis has been out of action since the Atlanta Supercross in March, when he suffered a broken arm and broken teeth after clipping a Tuff Block on the face of the triple in the second main event—the same thing happened to Weston Peick in qualifying and fellow French rider Yannis Irsuti in the 250 LCQ—and landed on the face of the third jump.

Ferrandis recently signed a two-year extension with the team through the 2020 season.