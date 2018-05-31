Sign of the (Lap) Times: Glen Helen

Glen Helen is in the books, and we saw domination in both the 250 Class and 450 Class. Eli Tomac put in an epic comeback ride in the second moto, logging lap times multiple seconds faster than the rest of the field when the track was at its worst. Aaron Plessinger reinserted his name into the list of 250 Class championship contenders with a convincing win in the first moto and just edged out Jeremy Martin for the second moto win Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450 MOTO 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 2nd 2:39.765 5 2:43.187 Marvin Musquin 2 1st 2:40.334 8 2:42.494 Eli Tomac 3 4th 2:40.862 5 2:44.849 Jason Anderson 4 3rd 2:41.225 6 2:44.397 Ken Roczen 5 5th 2:41.379 5 2:45.290 Blake Baggett 6 22nd 2:42.447 4 2:47.178 Benny Bloss 7 6th 2:42.568 5 2:46.717 Justin Barcia 8 10th 2:45.533 3 2:48.762 Phil Nicoletti 9 7th 2:45.970 7 2:48.873 Weston Peick 10 8th 2:46.696 5 2:49.484 Kyle Cunningham 450 MOTO 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:40.330 5 2:42.052 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 2:40.411 5 2:43.819 Jason Anderson 3 3rd 2:41.026 6 2:46.097 Marvin Musquin 4 4th 2:44.721 5 2:48.132 Justin Barcia 5 5th 2:45.997 2 2:49.789 Weston Peick 6 8th 2:46.155 3 2:48.972 Ken Roczen 7 6th 2:47.386 4 2:53.026 Benny Bloss 8 7th 2:48.993 5 2:53.651 Phil Nicoletti 9 9th 2:48.967 5 2:51.714 Blake Baggett 10 10th 2:50.218 4 2:54.704 Cody Cooper 250 MOTO 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:39.798 5 2:43.534 Aaron Plessinger 2 2nd 2:39.812 5 2:44.269 Zach Osborne 3 3rd 2:40.249 5 2:44.640 Alex Martin 4 8th 2:43.140 6 2:47.887 RJ Hampshire 5 5th 2:43.143 5 2:44.972 Jeremy Martin 6 6th 2:43.189 5 2:46.364 Joey Savatgy 7 9th 2:43.242 5 2:48.356 Shane McElrath 8 7th 2:43.253 5 2:46.724 Garrett Marchbanks 9 4th 2:43.259 5 2:44.700 Justin Cooper 10 10th 2:45.298 7 2:48.612 Chase Sexton 250 MOTO 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:42.324 6 2:44.367 Aaron Plessinger 2 4th 2:42.849 5 2:46.025 Joey Savatgy 3 5th 2:43.105 6 2:46.364 Zach Osborne 4 2nd 2:43.110 14 2:44.557 Jeremy Martin 5 3rd 2:43.443 6 2:45.433 Alex Martin 6 7th 2:44.633 7 2:46.676 Justin Cooper 7 6th 2:44.735 7 2:46.838 Austin Forkner 8 8th 2:44.958 4 2:47.221 Chase Sexton 9 10th 2:45.997 7 2:48.684 Garrett Marchbanks 10 9th 2:46.013 8 2:48.645 RJ Hampshire Tomac Moto 2 Tomac put in the ride of the day—and season—so far. It wasn't a last-to-first kind of comeback, but when he got into second, he was multiple seconds behind Jason Anderson and didn't seem to be gaining much ground. Then with three laps to go, he worked his way into the picture and the chase was on. Most of the people watching expected a battle for the lead on the last lap, but Tomac sealed the deal a lap early and Anderson didn't have much left in the tank to fight back on the last lap. Once Anderson lost the lead, it appears he cruised it home. Take a look at their lap times for the second moto.

The most impressive part about Tomac's ride was his ability to drop his lap time in the final laps. From lap 11 to lap 12, he dropped his time by just over a second, going from a 2:41.444 to a 2:40.410. Pretty much all of that time came in the first segment of the track, which stretched from the finish line to the holeshot line. He picked up over a second in that small segment of the track alone. On the other sections of the track, he was actually pretty even with his other laps.

When asked how he was able to go so much faster at the end of the race, Tomac wasn't really sure. He said, "I don’t really know. I just kept going. I was feeling good. I was relaxed and had some good lines and was flowing. I found a few lines maybe later on in that moto, but just feeling good. Not fighting anything and just going with the flow." When Tomac's in the groove, he's definitely tough to beat. But we've seen this kind of early dominance from him and other riders in the past, and Thunder Valley always seems to be a crucial race. Can Tomac keep this going? Roczen's Rebound Last week I highlighted how much Ken Roczen faded in the second moto at Hangtown, which is understandable considering his injuries and the small amount of time he had on the bike before the season started. And because of Glen Helen's massive hills and general "gnarliness," I was expecting to see more of the same. Instead, Roczen put in a great ride in the first moto, battling for the lead with Tomac and eventually finishing in third behind Marvin Musquin. Then in the second moto, he had to pull into the mechanics' area due to a rock stuck in his front sprocket. After that pit stop, he put the hammer down, immediately turning his fastest lap of the race. His lap times rose as he worked his way through the field, but with three laps to go, he logged his second fastest lap of the race. Moto finishes of 3-8 don't look outstanding on paper, but it's a big improvement over last week and a good sign for the rest of the season.

Baggett Gets a Grip In addition, a great comeback ride came from the #4 of Blake Baggett in the second moto. After crashing while going up one of the steepest parts of the track, Baggett remounted his bike in nearly last place, and without a left grip!

Baggett had to ride the entire second moto without his left grip. Jeff Kardas

Glen Helen is near the top of the list for tracks you don't want to ride while having a bike issue, but Baggett put his head down and charged his way through the field. He got up to speed almost immediately.