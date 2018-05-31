Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Full Schedule
Sign of the (Lap) Times: Glen Helen

May 31, 2018 10:00am
by:

Glen Helen is in the books, and we saw domination in both the 250 Class and 450 Class. Eli Tomac put in an epic comeback ride in the second moto, logging lap times multiple seconds faster than the rest of the field when the track was at its worst. Aaron Plessinger reinserted his name into the list of 250 Class championship contenders with a convincing win in the first moto and just edged out Jeremy Martin for the second moto win  

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
12nd2:39.76552:43.187Marvin Musquin
21st2:40.33482:42.494Eli Tomac
34th2:40.86252:44.849Jason Anderson
43rd2:41.22562:44.397Ken Roczen
55th2:41.37952:45.290Blake Baggett
622nd2:42.44742:47.178Benny Bloss
76th2:42.56852:46.717Justin Barcia
810th2:45.53332:48.762Phil Nicoletti
97th2:45.97072:48.873Weston Peick
108th2:46.69652:49.484Kyle Cunningham

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:40.33052:42.052Eli Tomac
22nd2:40.41152:43.819Jason Anderson
33rd2:41.02662:46.097Marvin Musquin
44th2:44.72152:48.132Justin Barcia
55th2:45.99722:49.789Weston Peick
68th2:46.15532:48.972Ken Roczen
76th2:47.38642:53.026Benny Bloss
87th2:48.99352:53.651Phil Nicoletti
99th2:48.96752:51.714Blake Baggett
1010th2:50.21842:54.704Cody Cooper

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:39.79852:43.534Aaron Plessinger
22nd2:39.81252:44.269Zach Osborne
33rd2:40.24952:44.640Alex Martin
48th2:43.14062:47.887RJ Hampshire
55th2:43.14352:44.972Jeremy Martin
66th2:43.18952:46.364Joey Savatgy
79th2:43.24252:48.356Shane McElrath
87th2:43.25352:46.724Garrett Marchbanks
94th2:43.25952:44.700Justin Cooper
1010th2:45.29872:48.612Chase Sexton

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:42.32462:44.367Aaron Plessinger
24th2:42.84952:46.025Joey Savatgy
35th2:43.10562:46.364Zach Osborne
42nd2:43.110142:44.557Jeremy Martin
53rd2:43.44362:45.433Alex Martin
67th2:44.63372:46.676Justin Cooper
76th2:44.73572:46.838Austin Forkner
88th2:44.95842:47.221Chase Sexton
910th2:45.99772:48.684Garrett Marchbanks
109th2:46.01382:48.645RJ Hampshire

Tomac Moto 2

Tomac put in the ride of the day—and season—so far. It wasn't a last-to-first kind of comeback, but when he got into second, he was multiple seconds behind Jason Anderson and didn't seem to be gaining much ground. Then with three laps to go, he worked his way into the picture and the chase was on. Most of the people watching expected a battle for the lead on the last lap, but Tomac  sealed the deal a lap early and Anderson didn't have much left in the tank to fight back on the last lap. Once Anderson lost the lead, it appears he cruised it home. Take a look at their lap times for the second moto.

The most impressive part about Tomac's ride was his ability to drop his lap time in the final laps. From lap 11 to lap 12, he dropped his time by just over a second, going from a 2:41.444 to a 2:40.410. Pretty much all of that time came in the first segment of the track, which stretched from the finish line to the holeshot line. He picked up over a second in that small segment of the track alone. On the other sections of the track, he was actually pretty even with his other laps.

When asked how he was able to go so much faster at the end of the race, Tomac wasn't really sure. He said, "I don’t really know. I just kept going. I was feeling good. I was relaxed and had some good lines and was flowing. I found a few lines maybe later on in that moto, but just feeling good. Not fighting anything and just going with the flow." When Tomac's in the groove, he's definitely tough to beat. But we've seen this kind of early dominance from him and other riders in the past, and Thunder Valley always seems to be a crucial race. Can Tomac keep this going?

Roczen's Rebound

Last week I highlighted how much Ken Roczen faded in the second moto at Hangtown, which is understandable considering his injuries and the small amount of time he had on the bike before the season started. And because of Glen Helen's massive hills and general "gnarliness," I was expecting to see more of the same. 

Instead, Roczen put in a great ride in the first moto, battling for the lead with Tomac and eventually finishing in third behind Marvin Musquin. Then in the second moto, he had to pull into the mechanics' area due to a rock stuck in his front sprocket. After that pit stop, he put the hammer down, immediately turning his fastest lap of the race. His lap times rose as he worked his way through the field, but with three laps to go, he logged his second fastest lap of the race. Moto finishes of 3-8 don't look outstanding on paper, but it's a big improvement over last week and a good sign for the rest of the season.

Baggett Gets a Grip

In addition, a great comeback ride came from the #4 of Blake Baggett in the second moto. After crashing while going up one of the steepest parts of the track, Baggett remounted his bike in nearly last place, and without a left grip! 

Baggett had to ride the entire second moto without his left grip.
Baggett had to ride the entire second moto without his left grip. Jeff Kardas

Glen Helen is near the top of the list for tracks you don't want to ride while having a bike issue, but Baggett put his head down and charged his way through the field. He got up to speed almost immediately. 

By the end of the first lap, he was in 37th place; by the end of the third, he was in 24th; and by the end of the tenth lap, he was in his final finishing position of ninth. Definitely an underrated ride from Baggett, who struggled at the first two rounds last year and made big strides at Thunder Valley. Let's see if he can do it again this year and give Tomac a challenge in his home state. 