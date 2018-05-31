On This Day in Moto: May 31

May 31 1973 Honda extended its sales bonus for the revolutionary new Elsinore CR250M from May 31 to July 31. The lightweight two-stroke dirt bike caught on as Gary Jones, his brother Dewayne, and Marty Tripes continued to excel on their Elsinores in the AMA 250 National Motocross Championship.

1987 The one and only AMA National at Secession MX in South Carolina took place, and Team Honda's Rick Johnson won the 250 Class while Suzuki's Donny Schmit won the 125 Class. Johnson went 2-1 to Kawasaki's Jeff Ward's 1-2, with Suzuki rider Johnny O'Mara third with 4-3 scores. The 125 Class was a little wilder—much more so! Future two-time FIM Motocross World Champion and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Schmit won the overall with unlikely 7-1 moto scores, topping Guy Cooper's 6-3 and Micky Dymond's 1-9 score. The man with the with the absolute worst luck of all was Honda Support rider Larry Brooks. The future team manager of numerous AMA Supercross Championships had this thing won, going second in the first moto and running away with the second moto before his bike DNF'd with a mechanical problem. It was Larry's race to win, but fate dealt him other cards. Like Kyle Lewis, Ron Tichenor, Doug Dubach, Mike Fisher, and Michael Byrne, he must be considered among the best riders of recent vintage to have never won an AMA National.

Donny Schmit's win ad for his first AMA National win in South Carolina.