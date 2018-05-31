Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Martin Castelo To Fill In at CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha

May 31, 2018 4:35pm | by:
CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha announced today that Martin Castelo will ride for the team in place of the injured Hayden Mellross. The deal will begin this weekend at Thunder Valley and continue until Mellross is able to return from a shoulder injury sustained at Hangtown.

Castelo, a native of Ecuador, spent supercross with the IB Corp Racing team. Despite being a supercross-only team, they helped Castelo at the first two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Last weekend at Glen Helen, Castelo finished 16th overall in the 250 Class.

Below is the announcement.  