Martin Castelo To Fill In at CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha announced today that Martin Castelo will ride for the team in place of the injured Hayden Mellross. The deal will begin this weekend at Thunder Valley and continue until Mellross is able to return from a shoulder injury sustained at Hangtown.

Castelo, a native of Ecuador, spent supercross with the IB Corp Racing team. Despite being a supercross-only team, they helped Castelo at the first two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Last weekend at Glen Helen, Castelo finished 16th overall in the 250 Class.

Below is the announcement.