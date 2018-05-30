On This Day in Moto: May 30

May 30 1976 The 1976 AMA 500cc National Motocross Championship opened at Moto-Masters in Mexico, New York, and Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton grabbed the win on his Eric Crippa-tuned CR360 Husky. Yamaha's rookie Bob "Hurricane" Hannah, who was actually vying for the AMA 125cc National Championship, used an off-weekend from that series to finish second via 1-2 scores. And Tony DiStefano, Suzuki's 250cc National Champ, ended up third overall. Rounding out the top five were Kawasaki's Gary Semics and Honda's Rich Eierstedt. And since sixth-place Gaylon Mosier was on a Maico, the race featured six different brands in the top six overall.

1982 Yamaha's 17-year-old wunderkind Ricky Johnson won the High Point 250 National over Honda teammates David Bailey and Donnie Hansen. It was RJ's second win to start the '82 AMA National Motocross Championship. In the 500 Class, Honda riders went 1-2 as Darrell Shultz topped Danny "Magoo" Chandler on the big bikes. Suzuki factory riders Alan King and Kent Howerton were second and third in the last year that Suzuki would officially participate in the class. Interestingly, with the 125cc Class not in action at High Point, many of the top U.S. 125cc riders spent the weekend in Canada for the Toronto Supercross in what was then called Exhibition Stadium. The podium ended up being Mark Barnett (Suzuki), Johnny O'Mara, and Jim Gibson (Honda).

And in a battle that was brewing, Yamaha's Mike Bell told Cycle News that he was planning on skipping the upcoming Trans-USA Championship in the fall, saying he already had lucrative races lined up in Australia, Japan, and Europe, and his younger teammate Rick Johnson said there just wasn't enough money to commit to racing the fading Trans-USA Championship compared to what riders could make abroad. Also, because Yamaha was cutting budget left and right—the team was using mostly production bikes in 1982—it was announced that they would no longer be using the services of riding coach Gary Bailey, which also made sense in that it was his son David who Yamaha was trying to beat! Here's a win ad for RJ at Hight Point, but not from Yamaha—they were severely cutting budget in 1982!

And this one is for Matthes: Ross "Rollerball" Pederson won the 1987 Montreal Supercross, the 11th running of this Canadian Classic. Check out the clever ad-speak below: