Kyle Cunningham Injury Update

Kyle Cunningham announced today in an Instagram post that he will miss round three of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend at Thunder Valley.

Following an eighth-place finish in the first 450 moto last Saturday at Glen Helen, the H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki rider had a huge crash midway through moto two and was taken off the track by the Alpinestars Medical Unit.

Cunningham wrote in his post that he underwent a CT scan this week and showed no signed of trauma and that he sustained no broken bones. However, he said he is banged up and is taking the proper steps to return to racing.

A return date is unknown at this time.

Cunningham got to pit with his supercross team H.E.P. Suzuki, which competed in the opening Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds out west. When the series moves east, H.E.P. Suzuki will stay home and Cunningham will have his bike transported by the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team.

