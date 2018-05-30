Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Kyle Cunningham Injury Update

May 30, 2018 4:15pm | by:
Kyle Cunningham announced today in an Instagram post that he will miss round three of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend at Thunder Valley.

Following an eighth-place finish in the first 450 moto last Saturday at Glen Helen, the H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki rider had a huge crash midway through moto two and was taken off the track by the Alpinestars Medical Unit.

Cunningham wrote in his post that he underwent a CT scan this week and showed no signed of trauma and that he sustained no broken bones. However, he said he is banged up and is taking the proper steps to return to racing.

A return date is unknown at this time.

Cunningham got to pit with his supercross team H.E.P. Suzuki, which competed in the opening Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds out west. When the series moves east, H.E.P. Suzuki will stay home and Cunningham will have his bike transported by the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team.

Below is his full post: