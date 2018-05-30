Exhaust: Christian Craig

Christian Craig has lived a life well beyond his years, going from the son of a top pro to an amateur recruit who didn't work out to leaving the sport and getting a real job to returning stronger than before.

He's also a dad who brings his wife and son to most of the races, and there's a reason for that—Christian has battled through the mental game of racing and says his son helps keep his mind off of the pressure and danger of racing motorcycles for a living. Before his unfortunate exit from the series due to a torn ACL, he opened up in a very revealing episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast, presented by Yoshimura.

