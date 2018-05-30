3 on 3: Mr. Versatility

Ryan Sipes is making good on a new tag—Mr. Versatility. He debuted in American Flat Track last weekend by logging the fastest qualifying time in the Singles Class at the Springfield TT. A crash in the main left him tenth at the finish. A few days later, he was named as a member of Team USA for this year's International Six-Days Enduro. Sipes won that event overall in 2015.

Last year, Ryan showed up at the Thunder Valley National on a 125 two-stroke and won the 125 Dream Race. So we asked him about his experience in flat track, and also threw in a question about racing at elevation. Sounds like it impacts the bikes much more than the riders. Go, Ryan, go!

1. How did the Springfield Flat Track TT go?

Sipes: Man, I had a blast! Results-wise, it could have been better if I hadn’t crashed in the main, but considering it was just my seventh time riding flat track, I’m not too mad about it. I qualified fastest out of practice, which was a huge surprise to me. I got first gate pick in the heat race, but then jumped the light! (D’oh!) So I started last on the restart, but made some passes and got into the semi. I got fifth there, which put me on the second row for the main. My bike is super fast, so I got a great jump and was actually third going into the second corner, but then somebody got landed on behind me and they red-flagged it. On the restart I came out sixth, made the pass for fifth, and felt like I could maybe get on the podium until I slid out in turn one. I got up last and passed a bunch of dudes to get up to tenth. Like I said, it would have been better if I hadn’t crashed, but I had a freakin’ blast. Flat track is super fun. Huge shoutout to my buddy JD Beach for helping me out on race day and all the riding tips. He was a huge help!