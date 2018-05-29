On This Day in Moto: May 29

May 29 1977 Tony DiStefano took the overall win, as well as a third straight AMA 250 National Motocross Championship, at the last round of the '77 series at what was the first AMA National held at High Point Raceway. DiStefano, a Suzuki rider who hailed from the opposite side of the state, was followed by Honda's Marty Smith and Can-Am's Jimmy Ellis. The win was Tony D's third in a row, and he was at the top of his game. Unfortunately it was his last major win, as injuries would nag the rest of his career. As for High Point Raceway, it has remained on the National schedule ever since, and the 42nd Annual High Point National will take place on June 16, 2018.

1983 The 125/250/500 National at High Point Raceway went off, and Mark "Bomber" Barnett stole the show with a dead-last-to-first-place ride in the second 125cc moto to take the overall win. Barnett, the reigning three-time 125cc National Champion, topped Yamaha's rookie sensation Ron Lechien and Honda's Johnny O'Mara, who would eventually unseat Barnett as champion. In the 250 Class, Bob "Hurricane" Hannah was the winner, topping Suzuki rider Scott Burnworth and Kawasaki's Billy Liles by simply surviving a second-motor deluge that swamped the Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, track. And in the 500 Class, Team USA hero Danny "Magoo" Chandler ended up the overall winner, with Kawasaki's Kent Howerton second and Florida Honda rider Steve Martin third. At Saddleback Park, a "Thumpathon" four-stroke race was held, with Gary Jones, former three-time AMA 250 National Champion, winning the 500 Pro class and Dave Gerig winning the Open Pro class.

Danny "Magoo" Chandler in a Hi-Point Racing ad.