Husqvarna Announces 2019 Motocross Lineup

Recently making history by securing both the 2018 FIM 450SX World Championship and 250SX AMA East Region Championship thanks to the committed efforts of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team riders Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to lift the covers off their complete line-up of 2019 motocross models – a new generation of premium machines redesigned in order to offer professional and amateur motocross riders the highest level of technology available on the market today.

Collecting feedback from world-class racers and combining it with extensive in-house testing and development, Husqvarna’s engineers have introduced a long list of upgrades that allow the new generation of FC and TC machines to continue setting the benchmark in handling, performance, weight and aesthetics.

Combining state-of-the-art technology and premium-quality components with innovative technological and functional improvements, the all-new for 2019 Husqvarna motocross machines are designed with the goal of allowing riders of all levels to chart new territory in their motocross riding careers.

In one sentence, the 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles models are the most refined, honest and pure motocross bikes ever produced.

ONE BIG STEP AHEAD

For model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles proudly introduce a new generation of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, which represents the next step in the historic brand’s motocross range. From the nimble TC 125 to the powerful FC 450 4-stroke machine, each model in the updated range sets the benchmark in its respective class.

Standing out among a long list of upgrades is the new frame that is finished off in a premium blue powder coating. For MY19, it features an increase in longitudinal rigidity that results in improved rider feedback. Receiving new settings to perfectly match the new frame characteristics, WP AER 48 forks and a DCC shock help further improve energy absorption and straight-line stability.

With all five models receiving a series of carefully considered improvements in the engine department, the flagship FC 450 has a redesigned and more compact SOHC cylinder head that reduces the engine’s total weight by a whopping 500g. To further enhance performance while keeping weight to a minimum, the exhaust systems on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke models have additionally received major changes for 2019.

With all new bikes featuring high-quality ProTaper handlebars and new spoke nipples on the D.I.D wheels, the FC 4-stroke machines also have new compact Li-ion 2.0 Ah batteries with improved output consistency. Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering design direction in the motocross bike segment, a fresh new bodywork offers tailored ergonomics for optimum comfort and control.