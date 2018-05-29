Cooper, Steinke, Adamitis, and Blair on PulpMX Show

A day late but better than never, the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with plenty of Glen Helen MX talk and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in former pro racer, host of Supercross Live, owner of Eagle Grit, and arenacross champion Daniel Blair in-studio to provide some commentary.

Through the first four motos in the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper has led laps, been up in the lead pack, and doing very well. The rookie got hurt early in SX and missed the rest of the series, but he’s back and riding well outdoors. We’ll have Justin on tonight to talk MX and more.

Gared “Stank Dog” Steinke has moved on up in the AMA Nationals to a 250 two-stroke in the 450 Class. We’ll have him on tonight to find out why, whether or not he’s still basking in his Red Bull Straight Rhythm win, his battles with Blair in AX, and more

Troy Adamitis is the brainchild behind the Great Outdoors videos, and the latest series from last year is out now wherever you get your movies from. We’ll have Troy on the show tonight to talk about the movie, his favorite parts, his work on this year's Nationals, and more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

