450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Wake-Up Call

May 28, 2018 7:45am

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Round 2 — Glen Helen National — San Bernardino, California

Glen Helen - 450

- San Bernardino, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France2 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM4 - 2 Husqvarna FC 450
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY6 - 4 Yamaha YZ 450F
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany3 - 8 Honda CRF450R
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA7 - 5 Suzuki RMZ 450
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA5 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY10 - 7 Suzuki RMZ 450
9Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL11 - 11 Yamaha YZ 450F
10Cody Cooper New Zealand16 - 10 Honda CRF450R
Glen Helen - 250

- San Bernardino, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH1 - 1 Yamaha YZ 250F
2Alex Martin Millville, MN3 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F FE
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN5 - 2 Honda CRF250R
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250
5Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA6 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY4 - 7 Yamaha YZ 250F
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL8 - 9 Honda CRF250R
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT7 - 10 Kawasaki KX250F
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL10 - 8 Honda CRF250R
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO13 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
Tomac went 1-1 over the weekend at Glen Helen.
Tomac went 1-1 over the weekend at Glen Helen. Jeff Kardas

Motocross 450 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO100
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France86
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY73
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM73
5Weston Peick Wildomar, CA60
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA60
7Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany53
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY49
9Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO42
10Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL39
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH88
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA88
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN82
4Alex Martin Millville, MN74
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY60
6Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA59
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL50
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL50
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT49
10Jordon Smith Belmont, NC43
Plessinger went 1-1 on Saturday for the overall win.
Plessinger went 1-1 on Saturday for the overall win. Jeff Kardas

Amsoil GNCC

Round 7 — The Wiseco John Penton — Millfield, Ohio

John Penton - Overall Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Thad Duvall 03:14:40.119Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
2Josh Strang 03:17:21.057Australia Husqvarna
3Kailub Russell 03:17:23.179Boonville, NC KTM
4Steward Baylor Jr 03:18:34.873Belton, SC KTM
5Josh Toth 03:20:14.658Winstead, CT KTM
6 03:21:57.278Cookeville, TN Beta
7Ben Kelley 03:22:12.580Harwinton, CT KTM
8 03:25:21.636Duvall, WA Yamaha
9Trevor Bollinger 03:29:38.717Morganton, NC Honda
10Craig Delong 03:31:13.079Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Josh Toth 03:20:14.658Winstead, CT KTM
2Ben Kelley 03:22:12.580Harwinton, CT KTM
3Craig Delong 03:31:13.079Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
4 03:33:59.297Bedford, IN Honda
5 03:34:35.039Meshoppen, PA GasGas
6 03:37:17.860Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
7 03:38:55.200Masontown, WV KTM
8 03:41:27.138Saint Albans, WV KTM
9 03:54:50.473Sumter, SC KTM
10 03:55:03.739Landrum, SC Yamaha
John Penton - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 03:41:08.868Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
2 03:43:38.759Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3 03:51:31.339Sterling, IL Yamaha
4 03:53:01.394Myakka City, FL KTM
5 03:13:33.675Clarksburg, MA Sherco
6 03:50:07.119Tarentum, PA Yamaha
7 01:56:38.751Coal Center, PA Husqvarna
8 01:15:36.090Londonderry, OH KTM
John Penton - WXC Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 02:17:56.515Travelers Rest, SC KTM
2 02:21:41.174Knoxville, TN Suzuki
3Tayla Jones 02:15:42.430Australia Husqvarna
4 02:27:44.719Terre Haute, IN Beta
5 01:49:16.819Beloit, OH GasGas
6 01:53:26.574Bridgeton, NJ KTM
7 00:57:15.138Sudbury, VT KTM
DNF 00:00:00.000Mchenry, MD Yamaha
Duvall (center), Strange (left) and Russell took the podium at GNCC.
Duvall (center), Strange (left) and Russell took the podium at GNCC. KTM Images

ATV Results

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stWalker Fowler
2ndChris Borich
3rdJarrod McClure
4thBrycen Neal
5thCole Richardson
6thWestley Wolfe
7thJosh Merritt
8thMarty Christofferson
9thJohnny Gallagher
10thDevon Feehan

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stHunter Hart
2ndJohn Glauda Jr.
3rdAustin Abney
4thDrew Landers
5thBen Kowalewski
6thWes Kinsley
7thSteven Covert
8thTanner Walker
9thBrody Livengood
10thDevin Masters

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC196
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV181
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC135
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC118
5Josh Strang Australia111
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT105
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT90
8 Duvall, WA78
9 Cookeville, TN61
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT190
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT170
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA117
4Pascal Rauchenecker Austria112
5 Bedford, IN101
6 Jefferson, GA89
7 New Zealand82
8 Meshoppen, PA81
9 Landrum, SC75
10 North Liberty, IN66
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL163
2 Travelers Rest, SC156
3 Sterling, IL143
4 Waynesburg, PA136
5 Clarksburg, MA92
6 Coal Center, PA84
7 Fort Mill, SC77
8 Hartford, TN70
9 Tarentum, PA67
10 Hardinsburg, IN66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia196
2 Circleville, OH143
3 Travelers Rest, SC127
4 Mchenry, MD106
5 Terre Haute, IN104
6 Bridgeton, NJ103
7 Beloit, OH89
8 Knoxville, TN80
9 Sudbury, VT70
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler175
2ndBrycen Neal149
3rdJarrod McClure149
4thChris Borich130
5thCole Richardson103
6thAdam McGill102
7thDevon Feehan78
8thMarty Christofferson76
9thWestley Wolfe71
10thJosh Merritt68

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart166
2ndAustin Abney135
3rdJohn Glauda Jr.129
4thDrew Landers127
5thMatthew Lindle117
6thBen Kowalewski107
7thTanner Walker91
8thKenny Shick81
9thBrody Livengood77
10thSteven Covert74

Australian MX Nationals

Round 5 — Murray Bridge, South Australia

MX1 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stDean Ferris
2ndKirk Gibbs
3rdKade Mosig
4thLuke Clout
5thBrett Metcalfe
6thDylan Long
7thCaleb Ward
8thMitch Evans
9thRhys Carter
10thConnor Tierney

MX2 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stWilson Todd
2ndHamish Harwood
3rdJy Roberts
4thKyle Wesbter
5thEgan Mastin
6thDylan Wills
7thKale Makeham
8thAaron Tanti
9thKaleb Barham
10thJoel Evans

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris285
2ndMitch Evans227
3rdKirk Gibbs223
4thLuke Clout216
5thDylan Long207
6thKade Mosig206
7thCaleb Ward197
8thRhys Carter191
9thBrett Metcalfe182
10thConnor Tierney170

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stWilson Todd238
2ndNathan Crawford222
3rdAaron Tanti210
4thJay Wilson209
5thHamish Harwood209
6thEgan Mastin206
7thKyle Webster188
8thDylan Wills188
9thKale Makeham168
10thJy Roberts166

Rockstar Triple Crown MX

Round 1 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada

450 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stColton Faccioti1-1
2ndMatt Goerke6-3
3rdTyler Medaglia5-4
4thCole Thompson4-6
5thKeylan Meston3-7
6thMike Alessi8-5
7thKaven Benoit7-8
8thCade Clason2-14
9thMike Brown9-9
10thRyan Lalonde13-10

250 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stJess Pettis1-1
2ndShawn Maffenbeier2-2
3rdJoey Crown4-3
4thJosh Osby3-4
5thJared Petruska6-6
6thMarco Cannella5-8
7thCasey Keast7-7
8thTanner Ward8-9
9thHayden Halstead9-11
10thTeren Gerber12-12

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stColton Faccioti60
2ndMatt Goerke45
3rdTyler Medaglia44
4thCole Thompson44
5thKeylan Meston43
6thMike Alessi39
7thKaven Benoit39
8thCade Clason37
9thMike Brown34
10thRyan Lalonde29

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJess Pettis60
2ndShawn Maffenbeier54
3rdJoey Crown48
4thJosh Osby48
5thJared Petruska40
6thMarco Cannella39
7thCasey Keast38
8thTanner Ward35
9thHayden Halstead32
10thTeren Gerber28

Belgian Motocross Championship

Round 5 — Gooik, Belgium

MX1 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stGlenn Coldenhoff
2ndShaun Simpson
3rdMax Anstie
4thKevin Strijbos
5thPeter Petrov
6thYentel Martens
7thDietger Damiaens
8thNick Triest
9thSteve Ramon
10thDavid Segers

MX2 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stJago Geerts
2ndMicha-Boy de Waal
3rdMikkel Haarup
4thAnthony Rodriguez
5thErik Willems
6thMarshal Weltin
7thDaymond Martens
8thMark Boot
9thMathias Plessers
10thTim Louis

ADAC MX Masters

MX Junior Cup —Mölln, Germany 

125cc Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stFilip Olsson
2ndRaf Meuwissen
3rdEmil Weckmann
4thLion Florian
5thRasmus Pedersen
6thSimon Langenfelder
7thMike Gwerder
8thRaivo Dankers
9thMartin Venhoda
10thJan Wagenknecht

85cc Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stCamden McLellan
2ndConstantin Piller
3rdLiam Everts
4thNick Domann
5thPaul Bloy
6thTeddy Jondell
7thTomas Pikart
8thTobias Caprani
9thLucas Coenen
10thLucas Bruhn

Italian Motocross Championship

Round 3

MX1 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stAlessandro Lupino
2ndDavide De Bortoli
3rdStefano Pezzuto
4thRiccardo Righi
5thSimone Croci
6thSimone Zecchina
7thKade Tinker Walker
8thTomas Ragadini
9thNicola Recchia
10thTomas Marini

MX2 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stSimone Furlotti
2ndGianluca Facchetti
3rdAndrea Zanotti
4thRoan Van de Moosdijk
5thYuri Quarti
6thTommaso Isdraele Romano
7thMattia Guadagnini
8thEdoardo Bernaselli
9thPaolo Lugiana
10thMatteo Puccinelli

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands386
2Antonio Cairoli Italy338
3Clement Desalle Belgium278
4Gautier Paulin France258
5Romain Febvre France255
6Tim Gajser Slovenia221
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands207
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium193
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland176
10Julien Lieber Belgium149
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia351
2Jorge Prado Spain329
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark288
4Ben Watson United Kingdom246
5Jed Beaton Australia203
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa196
7Jago Geerts Belgium160
8Henry Jacobi Germany157
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands140
10Michele Cervellin Italy139
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
TBDErzberg RodeoBike