Wake-Up Call

Glen Helen Raceway San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Round 2 — Glen Helen National — San Bernardino, California
Glen Helen - 250
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|1 - 1
| Yamaha YZ 250F
|2
| Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|3 - 3
| KTM 250 SX-F FE
|3
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|5 - 2
| Honda CRF250R
|4
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|2 - 5
| Husqvarna FC 250
|5
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 4
| Kawasaki KX250F
|6
| Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 7
| Yamaha YZ 250F
|7
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|8 - 9
| Honda CRF250R
|8
| Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 10
| Kawasaki KX250F
|9
| Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|10 - 8
| Honda CRF250R
|10
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|13 - 6
| Kawasaki KX250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|100
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|86
|3
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|73
|4
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|73
|5
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|60
|6
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|60
|7
| Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|53
|8
| Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|49
|9
| Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|42
|10
| Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|39
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|88
|2
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|88
|3
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|82
|4
| Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|74
|5
| Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|60
|6
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|59
|7
| Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|50
|8
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|50
|9
| Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|49
|10
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|43
Amsoil GNCC
Round 7 — The Wiseco John Penton — Millfield, Ohio
John Penton - XC2 Pro Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Josh Toth
|03:20:14.658
|Winstead, CT
| KTM
|2
| Ben Kelley
|03:22:12.580
|Harwinton, CT
| KTM
|3
| Craig Delong
|03:31:13.079
|Morgantown, PA
| Husqvarna
|4
| Austin Lee
|03:33:59.297
|Bedford, IN
| Honda
|5
| Nick Davis
|03:34:35.039
|Meshoppen, PA
| GasGas
|6
| Evan Smith
|03:37:17.860
|Jefferson, GA
| Husqvarna
|7
| Zach Nolan
|03:38:55.200
|Masontown, WV
| KTM
|8
| Samuel Evans
|03:41:27.138
|Saint Albans, WV
| KTM
|9
| Zack Hayes
|03:54:50.473
|Sumter, SC
| KTM
|10
| Jonathan Johnson
|03:55:03.739
|Landrum, SC
| Yamaha
ATV Results
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|2nd
|Chris Borich
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|4th
|Brycen Neal
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|6th
|Westley Wolfe
|7th
|Josh Merritt
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|9th
|Johnny Gallagher
|10th
|Devon Feehan
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|2nd
|John Glauda Jr.
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|4th
|Drew Landers
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|6th
|Wes Kinsley
|7th
|Steven Covert
|8th
|Tanner Walker
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|10th
|Devin Masters
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|163
|2
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|156
|3
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|136
|5
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|92
|6
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|84
|7
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|8
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|70
|9
| Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|67
|10
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|175
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|149
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|149
|4th
|Chris Borich
|130
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|103
|6th
|Adam McGill
|102
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|78
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|76
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|71
|10th
|Josh Merritt
|68
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|166
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|135
|3rd
|John Glauda Jr.
|129
|4th
|Drew Landers
|127
|5th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|107
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|91
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|81
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|77
|10th
|Steven Covert
|74
Australian MX Nationals
Round 5 — Murray Bridge, South Australia
MX1 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|4th
|Luke Clout
|5th
|Brett Metcalfe
|6th
|Dylan Long
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|8th
|Mitch Evans
|9th
|Rhys Carter
|10th
|Connor Tierney
MX2 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|2nd
|Hamish Harwood
|3rd
|Jy Roberts
|4th
|Kyle Wesbter
|5th
|Egan Mastin
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|7th
|Kale Makeham
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|9th
|Kaleb Barham
|10th
|Joel Evans
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Rockstar Triple Crown MX
Round 1 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
450 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Colton Faccioti
|1-1
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|6-3
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|5-4
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|4-6
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|3-7
|6th
|Mike Alessi
|8-5
|7th
|Kaven Benoit
|7-8
|8th
|Cade Clason
|2-14
|9th
|Mike Brown
|9-9
|10th
|Ryan Lalonde
|13-10
250 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|1-1
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|2-2
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|4-3
|4th
|Josh Osby
|3-4
|5th
|Jared Petruska
|6-6
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|5-8
|7th
|Casey Keast
|7-7
|8th
|Tanner Ward
|8-9
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|9-11
|10th
|Teren Gerber
|12-12
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Colton Faccioti
|60
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|45
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|44
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|44
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|43
|6th
|Mike Alessi
|39
|7th
|Kaven Benoit
|39
|8th
|Cade Clason
|37
|9th
|Mike Brown
|34
|10th
|Ryan Lalonde
|29
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|60
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|54
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|48
|4th
|Josh Osby
|48
|5th
|Jared Petruska
|40
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|39
|7th
|Casey Keast
|38
|8th
|Tanner Ward
|35
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|32
|10th
|Teren Gerber
|28
Belgian Motocross Championship
Round 5 — Gooik, Belgium
MX1 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|4th
|Kevin Strijbos
|5th
|Peter Petrov
|6th
|Yentel Martens
|7th
|Dietger Damiaens
|8th
|Nick Triest
|9th
|Steve Ramon
|10th
|David Segers
MX2 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|2nd
|Micha-Boy de Waal
|3rd
|Mikkel Haarup
|4th
|Anthony Rodriguez
|5th
|Erik Willems
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|7th
|Daymond Martens
|8th
|Mark Boot
|9th
|Mathias Plessers
|10th
|Tim Louis
ADAC MX Masters
MX Junior Cup —Mölln, Germany
125cc Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Filip Olsson
|2nd
|Raf Meuwissen
|3rd
|Emil Weckmann
|4th
|Lion Florian
|5th
|Rasmus Pedersen
|6th
|Simon Langenfelder
|7th
|Mike Gwerder
|8th
|Raivo Dankers
|9th
|Martin Venhoda
|10th
|Jan Wagenknecht
85cc Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Camden McLellan
|2nd
|Constantin Piller
|3rd
|Liam Everts
|4th
|Nick Domann
|5th
|Paul Bloy
|6th
|Teddy Jondell
|7th
|Tomas Pikart
|8th
|Tobias Caprani
|9th
|Lucas Coenen
|10th
|Lucas Bruhn
Italian Motocross Championship
Round 3
MX1 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Alessandro Lupino
|2nd
|Davide De Bortoli
|3rd
|Stefano Pezzuto
|4th
|Riccardo Righi
|5th
|Simone Croci
|6th
|Simone Zecchina
|7th
|Kade Tinker Walker
|8th
|Tomas Ragadini
|9th
|Nicola Recchia
|10th
|Tomas Marini
MX2 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Simone Furlotti
|2nd
|Gianluca Facchetti
|3rd
|Andrea Zanotti
|4th
|Roan Van de Moosdijk
|5th
|Yuri Quarti
|6th
|Tommaso Isdraele Romano
|7th
|Mattia Guadagnini
|8th
|Edoardo Bernaselli
|9th
|Paolo Lugiana
|10th
|Matteo Puccinelli
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike