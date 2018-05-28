Justin Barcia To Race AUS-X Open

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia is the first international rider to have been confirmed for the 2018 AUS-X Open in Sydney on November 10. This year will be the first time Barcia has raced the popular off-season event in Australia.

“I’ve been following the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney since the first year back in 2015 and I’m pumped to head to Australia for the first time in my career. The AUS-X Open demands perfection against the best riders on the planet and I have my sights set on one thing only, winning in Sydney!” Barcia said in a statement. “I’ve heard the event has some of the most insane fans and inside the stadium is deafening, and that’s the sort of racing environment I thrive off.”

Event co-founder and director Adam Bailey says Barcia’s announcement as the first international star to be named in this year’s event is a huge coup for Aussie fans.

“We’re really pumped to have someone of Justin’s caliber competing at this year’s Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney. It’s always exciting when the world’s best come down under to compete especially for the first time, at our event. Justin is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents on two wheels and he brings with him a style and charisma that is sure to wow fans in Sydney on November 10. This announcement is the first of many world-class riders we have in store for this year’s event and we can’t wait to announce what we reckon will be the greatest lineup the AUS-X Open has seen to date!”