Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Justin Barcia To Race AUS-X Open

May 28, 2018 9:10am | by:
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia is the first international rider to have been confirmed for the 2018 AUS-X Open in Sydney on November 10. This year will be the first time Barcia has raced the popular off-season event in Australia.

“I’ve been following the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney since the first year back in 2015 and I’m pumped to head to Australia for the first time in my career. The AUS-X Open demands perfection against the best riders on the planet and I have my sights set on one thing only, winning in Sydney!” Barcia said in a statement. “I’ve heard the event has some of the most insane fans and inside the stadium is deafening, and that’s the sort of racing environment I thrive off.”

Event co-founder and director Adam Bailey says Barcia’s announcement as the first international star to be named in this year’s event is a huge coup for Aussie fans.

“We’re really pumped to have someone of Justin’s caliber competing at this year’s Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney. It’s always exciting when the world’s best come down under to compete especially for the first time, at our event. Justin is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents on two wheels and he brings with him a style and charisma that is sure to wow fans in Sydney on November 10. This announcement is the first of many world-class riders we have in store for this year’s event and we can’t wait to announce what we reckon will be the greatest lineup the AUS-X Open has seen to date!”