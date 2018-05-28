Christian Craig Injury Update

Honda HRC’s Christian Craig confirmed on Instagram yesterday that he sustained a torn ACL in the first moto at Glen Helen on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Craig got the holeshot in the first moto but made a mistake over the tabletop jump and went down hard. He said he heard a “pop” and knew right away what it meant. An MRI yesterday confirmed the news. Craig said in his announcement that the injury will require surgery.

“As most of you know I crashed while leading the first moto yesterday,” he wrote. “When I got up and tried to walk I felt a pop in my knee and knew right away what that meant. It was so hard to sit there and know my season was over. It was confirmed today after an mri and visit to @ocsportsdoc that I tore my acl and will need surgery. I can sit here and ask why me but instead I’m going to take this time off the bike to get better mentally and come back stronger and ready to fight for a championship. Thank you to everyone that has reached out and checked on me. Also huge thanks to the whole @honda_powersports_us team for the opportunity this year!”