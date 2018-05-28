250 Words: Zach Osborne

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne went 2-5 for fourth overall in the 250 Class at round two of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on Saturday. Osborne is now tied in points with Aaron Plessinger heading into Thunder Valley this weekend. We talked with Osborne about his day following the race. Racer X: How was the day?

Zach Osborne: First practice was okay, second practice was a lot better. The rain made it hard to string anything together, and it was hard to keep your goggles managed because the mist was so heavy. I think they did a really good job with the track, taming it down and making it reasonable. I have a hard time with this place because it’s so gnarly and so fast; it’s hard to come here prepared. You can come here a million Thursdays in February, March, April, whenever, and you’re never going to get even close to what it was today. I have a really hard time coming here and having a comfortable setting. It’s tough to find that comfort, and I’m a comfort guy. I look at this one every year as the one where I just need to score some solid points and leave healthy.

Osborne on the track: "It’s tough to find that comfort, and I’m a comfort guy. I look at this one every year as the one where I just need to score some solid points and leave healthy." Rich Shepherd

Talk about the lack of heat today. You’re not going to fade, anyway, but did it affect anything?

I think the track was better because it wasn’t hot. But for me, like you said, I’m not going to fade, but I need those other guys to fade a little bit sometimes. When it’s cool and not so physical, they don’t do that. That makes it a little bit harder on me, and I have to send it a little bit more than I would normally. At the same time, I know there are plenty of hot ones coming, and tracks that suit me a lot better. How about that crash?

Man, I thought I was okay. I came out of the corner and the berm had pushed out to one of those big yellow barriers, and I kind of sat into it a little bit and it planted a lot deeper than intended. It sent me one way, then the other way, and when it sent me back the other way, I had no hope of holding onto it. I came in with a small injury to my thumb, and I think maybe if I had been full-strength, I wouldn’t have gotten so wild so quickly, but with what I have going on, it was tough to hold on. I was really lucky to get up unscathed and get my bike out of the fence pretty quick.

Osborne is now tied with Plessinger in points going into the third round at Thunder Valley. Jeff Kardas