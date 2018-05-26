Race Day Feed: Glen Helen

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time for another round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This weekend’s Race Day Feed is coming to you from the Giant RV Glen Helen National in San Bernardino, and today’s racing, as always, has the potential to get crazy. Right here is where you can keep track of everything, from early morning practice to end-of-day results and everything in between. Check back often—we’ll be updating this page regularly—and since posts are in chronological order, be sure to scroll to the bottom for the latest info.

Morning Report

With its steep hills and deep soil, Glen Helen always has some of the roughest and toughest terrain of the season. Things won’t change in that department today, but there is one hurdle the riders won’t have to overcome today, and that’s the heat. Sweltering weather is frequently an issue at Glen Helen, but so far this morning it’s been chilly, so much so that just about everyone is walking around in jackets. It’s also overcast, and there’s enough moisture in the air that you can feel mist gently brushing your face as you walk through the pits. Rain isn’t in the forecast, but temps today aren’t expected to exceed 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which should make for an absolutely perfect day of racing.

Speaking of things riders won’t have to deal with, there were some huge jumps on the track earlier in the week, something Glen Helen has been known for in past years, but after dealing with some pushback, race organizers decided to tone them down just a bit to eliminate unnecessary risk. Don’t worry, there are still plenty of big launches on the track, and plenty of the riders looked like they were having fun throwing big whips over them on press day yesterday. And of course, the steep, iconic, up and downhill sections are very much in full force.

If you missed last week’s season opener, you can get caught up with Hangtown’s Race Day Feed and Saturday Night Live. If you just want a very brief recap, keep reading. Defending champions Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne were perfect, both went 1-1, with championship contenders Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia finishing on the 450 podium, and Jeremy Martin and Aaron Plessinger filling out the 250 podium. Newly crowned Monster Energy Supercross 450SX champ Jason Anderson went 4-6 for fourth, and Ken Roczen made his return to racing with a 6-16 for eleventh. That might sound very un-Roczen like, but remember, injuries have limited him to just a few races in the last two years and he’s still dealing with a fair amount of pain. He only recently started practicing full motos.

Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s fast in Southern California.