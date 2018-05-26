On This Day In Moto: May 26

May 26

1974

Finnish Husqvarna rider Heikki Mikkola wins his third race in a row to start the 1974 500cc Grand Prix season, this time in Italy. But Mikkola does lose his first moto of the season to defending three-time World Champion Roger DeCoster of Team Suzuki. DeCoster had gotten off to a tough start that season, allowing Mikkola to build a massive lead in the points. Behind them U.S. rider Brad Lackey, Mikkola's Husqvarna teammate but a close friend of DeCoster's, had his best finish yet with a third in the second moto.

1991

Honda’s Jeff Stanton went 2-1 at High Point to win the 250 Class at round three of the championship. Damon Bradshaw finished second ahead of Jean-Michel Bayle.

Brian Swink, who tragically passed away on May 18 at the age of 45, was the winner of the 125 Class over current Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe and Mike Kiedrowski.