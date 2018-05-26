On This Day In Moto: May 26

May 26
1974
Finnish Husqvarna rider Heikki Mikkola wins his third race in a row to start the 1974 500cc Grand Prix season, this time in Italy. But Mikkola does lose his first moto of the season to defending three-time World Champion Roger DeCoster of Team Suzuki. DeCoster had gotten off to a tough start that season, allowing Mikkola to build a massive lead in the points. Behind them U.S. rider Brad Lackey, Mikkola's Husqvarna teammate but a close friend of DeCoster's, had his best finish yet with a third in the second moto.
1991
Honda’s Jeff Stanton went 2-1 at High Point to win the 250 Class at round three of the championship. Damon Bradshaw finished second ahead of Jean-Michel Bayle.
Brian Swink, who tragically passed away on May 18 at the age of 45, was the winner of the 125 Class over current Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe and Mike Kiedrowski.
1996
High Point hosted round four of the 1996 AMA Motocross Championship and it was Jeff Emig winning the 250 overall, despite not winning a moto. Emig went 3-2 to claim the overall over Mike LaRocco, who went 3-2. The second moto winner, Jeremy McGrath, finished third overall. Greg Albertyn won the first moto but finished fifth in moto two and finished fourth overall.
Yamaha’s Kevin Windham was the winner in the 125 Class over Scott Sheak and John Dowd.
2002
Ricky Carmichael’s perfect start to the 2002 season continued at High Point Raceway, host of round three of the championship. RC won both motos over Sebastien Tortelli, who went 2-2. Ezra Lusk finished third overall with 3-3 moto scores.
In the 125 Class, Chad Reed claimed his first career AMA Motocross win with a 1-1 performance. Pennsylvania’s own Branden Jesseman took second over Eric Sorby.