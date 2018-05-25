Results Archive
Watch: "Planet Moto, Episode 2" by Red Bull

May 25, 2018 11:45am

Video/Text by Red Bull

Sharp rocks. Huge logs. Loose, steep climbs. Episode two of Planet Moto takes us into the dangerous world of enduro, where riders rely on technical abilities on the motorcycle to find harmony in the dissonance of the harshest terrain imaginable.  In a world seemingly built to stack the odds against him, rider Cody Webb shows how he has adapted to this severe environment over many years to not only survive, but flourish.

Presented in the style of nature documentaries (complete with David Attenborough-style voiceover), the three-part mini-series Planet Moto explores the two-wheel disciplines of motocross, superbike and enduro.