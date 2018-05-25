Watch GNCC Racing on RacerTV.com and NBCSN This Weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This weekend, do not miss GNCC Live on RacerTV.com from the 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship, for round 7—The Wiseco John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio. The live broadcast starts Saturday, May 26, at 1 p.m. EDT for pro ATV racing and 4 p.m. EDT for pro UTV racing. On Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EDT, tune in for Pro Bike racing.

Coming just two weeks after the X-Factor Whitetails GNCC, The John Penton GNCC marks the halfway point through the 2018 season. This could result in a change of strategy for riders who are gunning for the 2018 GNCC ATV National Championship, and in doing so, could have major impact on the outcome of the race. This event has the potential to make for an intense battle, as we have already seen four different riders earn an overall win this year.

Jarrod McClure comes into this weekend's GNCC eager to keep his momentum rolling after taking the overall win at the previous round. McClure currently sits third in the championship standings, but he is looking to earn valuable championship points, as he sits 17 points behind the leader. Another win on the season would be critical for McClure, as it could help to place him even higher in the championship hunt.

UTV racing action returns Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to The John Penton GNCC. Ohio native and Can-Am/Chaney Racing's Kyle Chaney took the UXC1 Pro Turbo win at the last UTV round in South Carolina after suffering from mechanical issues at the first two rounds. Chaney is hoping to earn his second win of the season before the UTV events take their summer break. Currently leading the points is Miller Brothers/Can-Am/Maxxis' Hunter Miller. H. Miller will be aiming to earn his first win of the season after a consistent start to the season where he has finished inside the top five at all three rounds.