KTM Announces Exclusive New FMF Racing PowerParts

FMF is a renowned brand synonymous with dirt bike success on the racetrack and providing its customers with high-quality, performance-enhancing aftermarket exhaust systems. Since 1973, FMF Racing’s expertise, passion, and vision for building the world’s best performing exhausts has seen the California-based company go from strength to strength and become an ideal partner to create premium products for KTM’s ready-to-race SX and XC models.

This new partnership sees FMF Racing and KTM’s R&D department in Mattighofen, Austria, develop high-performance exhaust systems for the forthcoming model year 2019 range, from the KTM 50 SX for junior riders to the KTM 300 XC-W TPI and KTM 450 SX-F powerhouses. The two brands have long enjoyed an association through various official KTM race teams worldwide, and now this partnership is strengthened for the production of specialist FMF Racing products to exclusively offer KTM customers the very best options for enhancing their off-road machines.

With the close association between the two brands and development integration right from the commencement of design of new KTM machinery, this partnership ensures improved possibilities for the customer. For model year 2019, the new FMF Racing developed KTM PowerParts, from the Fatty pipe to entire exhaust systems as used by some of the best racing athletes globally, which will soon be available at KTM dealers.

“FMF Racing is a world-renowned aftermarket exhaust manufacturer known for high-quality and performance-boosting products. With their philosophy for success that’s synonymous with KTM, this new partnership provides the opportunity for FMF to develop products closely with our KTM R&D team,” Thomas Friedrich, head of Product Management Technical Accessories, said.

“Crucially, this process starts from the very beginning of the development of each of our new KTM machines, which ensures that these KTM PowerParts options are not just add-ons, but they are fully integrated and specially developed aftermarket products for our customers. A wide range of FMF Racing exhaust options are available for both KTM 2-stroke and 4-stroke offroad machinery and we are looking forward to them arriving in our dealers as part of the KTM PowerParts collection,” concluded Friedrich.

“Since 1973, the Flying Machine Factory (FMF) has been pushing the envelope of R&D and racing, and 45 years later, to see the long-standing relationship with KTM flourish from global racing to exclusive partners is advancing our brand to the next level worldwide. The amount of testing and development the KTM R&D team does is a perfect fit to ensure that the FMF product line is in line with the performance required to achieve the same goal of giving our riders and customers the championship power that both brands strive to work hand in hand for,” FMF marketing and brand director Don Emler, Jr., said.