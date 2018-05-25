Results Archive
How to Watch: Glen Helen and More

How to Watch Glen Helen and More

May 25, 2018 11:10am

Don't miss the television or online coverage of round two of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Glen Helen National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, May 26. 

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 2 | Glen Helen | San Bernardino, CA
Saturday, May 26

450 and 250 Moto 1  — 4:00 p.m. EST — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 and 250 Moto 2  — 6:00 p.m. EST — NBC Sports Network (Live)

NBCSN will have live coverage of second motos in both classes this week. Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

Highlight Show
Wednesday, May 30

Highlights — 2 a.m. EST — NBC Sports Network
NBCSN will have a one-hour show the week after each race recapping the action.

Online Schedule

Round 2 | Glen Helen | San Bernardino, CA
Saturday, May 26

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide the live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers  —  1:10 p.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 —   4:00 p.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 —  6:00 p.m. EDT—  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 7 | John Penton | Millfield, OH
Saturday, May 26 | Sunday, May 27

Saturday

PRO ATV  — 1:00 p.m. EST —  RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE  — 1:00 p.m. EST —  RacerTV.com

Other Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Links

Live Timing

450 and 250 Entry List

2018 Numbers

Race Center

2018 450MX Team Guide

2018 250MX Team Guide

Other Information | Hangtown

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.Will Call
7:30 a.m.Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 a.m.Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 a.m. - 9 a.m.Track Maintenance
9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.Track Maintenance
9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.250 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
10:10 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.250 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Track Maintenance
10:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Times
11:05 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.450 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:25 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.Track Maintenance
11:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.Two-Stroke Practice
11:50 a.m. - 12 p.m.250 Consolation Race
12:05 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.450 Consolation Race
12:20 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.Two-Stroke Race
12:40 p.m. - 1 p.m.Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #1
1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.Podium Interviews
2 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.450 Class Moto #1
2:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.Podium Interviews
3 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #2
3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.250 Class Winners Circle
4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.450 Class Moto #2
4:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.450 Winners Circle
5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Press Conference