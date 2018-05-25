Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Fox Racing Launches "Made For" Campaign

May 25, 2018 12:00pm | by:
Fox Racing Launches

Irvine, Calif. — Fox Racing, the global leader in MX and MTB gear and apparel, announces the release of its 2018 campaign, “Made For.” In development for over 18 months, the campaign aligns Fox’s motocross, mountain bike, and lifestyle segments with a common message across all platforms and channels. 

“Fox’s products have been purpose-built since the brand’s inception in 1974. This campaign really celebrates the fact that everything we do. From the products we make to the athletes and events we support and the culture we create, everything is made for motocross, made for mountain bike, and made for this life that surrounds our sports.” Jeff Taylor, senior vice president, Fox Racing, said.

The Made For campaign’s digital, social, out-of-home, broadcast television, and live event promotions roll out simultaneously around the world today. As part of the launch, Fox will release a series of short films highlighting the purpose, motivations and innovations of many of its athletes, ambassadors, products and partners. Additionally, Fox will create over 700 “Made For” campaign installations at premier retailers around the world.