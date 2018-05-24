Results Archive
On This Day in Moto: May 24

On This Day in Moto May 24

May 24, 2018 6:00pm

May 24

2014

Glen Helen returned to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for the first time since 2009 and served as the 2014 opener. And, of course, it was local product Josh Grant stealing the show in the first 450 moto, eking out a hard-charging Ken Roczen. Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey rebounded to win the second moto and take the overall over Roczen. Trey Canard finished third with 7-3 finishes. 

The 250 Class belonged to Jeremy Martin. The Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider dominated the opener with a 1-1 finish. Cooper Webb took second ahead of Cole Seely.

1992

Damon Bradshaw went a perfect 1-1 at High Point Raceway to secure the victory at the third round of the 1992 AMA Motocross Championship. France’s Jean-Michel Bayle finished second over his Honda teammate Jeff Stanton.

Mike LaRocco took the win in the 125 Class ahead of Guy Cooper and Ron Tichenor.

1987

The fourth round of the 1987 AMA Motocross Championship took place at High Point Raceway, and it was Kawasaki’s Ron Lechien who grabbed the 250 Class win with 2-1 scores to better Jeff Ward’s 1-3 motos. Johnny O’Mara took third with 4-2 motos.

Honda’s Micky Dymond took the win in the 125 Class over a pair of Suzuki riders, Erik Kehoe and George Holland.

  • Lechien win ad
  • DC
  • DC

1987

Dutch rivals John Van den Berk and Davey Strijbos traded moto wins and runner-up finishes at the 125cc Grand Prix of Bulgaria, with Strijbos earning the overall win aboard his Cagiva. U.S. rider Bob Moore, on a Honda CR125, went 5-5 on the day. 