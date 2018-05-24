On This Day in Moto: May 24

May 24 2014 Glen Helen returned to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for the first time since 2009 and served as the 2014 opener. And, of course, it was local product Josh Grant stealing the show in the first 450 moto, eking out a hard-charging Ken Roczen. Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey rebounded to win the second moto and take the overall over Roczen. Trey Canard finished third with 7-3 finishes. The 250 Class belonged to Jeremy Martin. The Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider dominated the opener with a 1-1 finish. Cooper Webb took second ahead of Cole Seely.

1992 Damon Bradshaw went a perfect 1-1 at High Point Raceway to secure the victory at the third round of the 1992 AMA Motocross Championship. France’s Jean-Michel Bayle finished second over his Honda teammate Jeff Stanton. Mike LaRocco took the win in the 125 Class ahead of Guy Cooper and Ron Tichenor. 1987 The fourth round of the 1987 AMA Motocross Championship took place at High Point Raceway, and it was Kawasaki’s Ron Lechien who grabbed the 250 Class win with 2-1 scores to better Jeff Ward’s 1-3 motos. Johnny O’Mara took third with 4-2 motos. Honda’s Micky Dymond took the win in the 125 Class over a pair of Suzuki riders, Erik Kehoe and George Holland.

