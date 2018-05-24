Injury Report: Glen Helen

450 Class
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Justin Bogle is riding and is planning on coming back at some point this summer, but he’s out for Glen Helen.
ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He plans on being back for Washougal.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: There is not an exact date set for Grant’s return. He’s not expected to miss the season, but he’s out for Glen Helen after fracturing his leg in Arlington.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: There is no return date for Seely, who is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.
TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Tapia broke his pelvis, fractured his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and had internal bleeding after crashing hard in Indianapolis. To help him out, go here.
DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT
Comment: Tedder may be back toward the end of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered as an amateur that was greatly reducing his grip strength.
COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT
Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray will fill in starting at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.
DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Wilson crashed while practicing at Glen Helen and suffered a torn ACL. He had surgery and is now recovering. He’s not expected back soon.
250 Class
ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Davalos is out after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. He is out for the season.
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis is slated to start riding after Glen Helen and hopes to be back for the Muddy Creek National.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT
Comment: Ferrandis was recently cleared to start riding again after breaking his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta. He stated on Instagram he hopes to be back for round three or four.
AUSTIN FORKNER — Ribs | IN
Comment: Forkner is planning racing Glen Helen after “popping some ribs out” at Hangtown.
MITCHELL HARRISON — SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Harrison crashed before Hangtown while practicing and suffered a minor AC separation. He plans on getting back to racing at Thunder Valley.
Unfortunately was not able to ride at Hangtown this weekend due to a practice crash last Friday. I have a minor AC separation, and thankfully I have a great team behind me to support me until im ready to come back and give it 100% @rockstarhusky @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @rockstarenergy ? @shepherdphotos
CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McAdoo is back riding after breaking his shoulder blade in a practice crash. The team hopes he’ll be back for High Point.
HAYDEN MELLROSS — SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Mellross crashed at Hangtown and fractured his scapula. He’s out for four weeks.
Well Hangtown wasn’t the outcome I wanted. I was feeling great on the bike all morning and qualified 14th with some good times. Unfortunately when it came race time I tightened up and was making many mistakes. I ended up having a pretty big crash late in the race which ended my day. I will be seeing the doctor tomorrow to see what we are dealing with. Hopefully everything checks out good but I’ll keep you guys updated when I know more. Thank you the the entire @cycletraderrockriver team for being so supportive. ???? . . @cycletraderrockriver @enzo_racing @officialmooseracing @rockriverpowersports @roostmx @51fiftyenergy @yamahamotorusa @yoshimura_rd @ridedunlop @bikebld @skullcandyoz @hammernutrition @mxstore @ethika . . #supercross #sx #mx #motocross #motorcycle #motorbike #motorsport #moto #dirtbike #bike #bikelife #track #fit #athlete #photoshoot #photography #malemodel #fitness #fitspo
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols is currently out after breaking his humerus. He started riding earlier this week and is hoping to be back by round five or six.
MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return.
KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery earlier this week and is out for the Nationals.