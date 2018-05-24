Injury Report: Glen Helen

450 Class

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is riding and is planning on coming back at some point this summer, but he’s out for Glen Helen.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He plans on being back for Washougal.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: There is not an exact date set for Grant’s return. He’s not expected to miss the season, but he’s out for Glen Helen after fracturing his leg in Arlington.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: There is no return date for Seely, who is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia broke his pelvis, fractured his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and had internal bleeding after crashing hard in Indianapolis. To help him out, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder may be back toward the end of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered as an amateur that was greatly reducing his grip strength.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray will fill in starting at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson crashed while practicing at Glen Helen and suffered a torn ACL. He had surgery and is now recovering. He’s not expected back soon.

250 Class

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. He is out for the season.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis is slated to start riding after Glen Helen and hopes to be back for the Muddy Creek National.

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT

Comment: Ferrandis was recently cleared to start riding again after breaking his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta. He stated on Instagram he hopes to be back for round three or four.