125 All Star Hangtown Results
May 24, 2018 1:15pm
We can all rest easy now. After some delay, the results from the 125 All Star race at Hangtown have been announced. You can find them below.
A few names are still missing, so if you know who they are, leave a comment and we'll fill them in.
|Pos.
|#
|First
|Last
|Bike
|Hometown
|State
|1
|587
|Aiden
|Tijero
|KTM
|Ripon
|CA
|2
|2
|Ryan
|Villopoto
|YAM
|Poulsbo
|WA
|3
|69
|Wil
|Hahn
|YAM
|Wichita
|KS
|4
|332
|Dale
|Black
|HON
|Ukiah
|CA
|5
|181
|Craig
|Mason
|SUZ
|Auburn
|CA
|6
|141
|Robbie
|Wageman
|KTM
|Newhall
|CA
|7
|51
|Jace
|Kessler
|HQV
|Eagle
|MI
|8
|10
|Jeremy
|Ryan
|KTM
|San Jose
|CA
|9
|Jimmy
|Albertson
|TM
|Shawnee
|OK
|10
|147
|Levi
|Kitchen
|YAM
|Washougal
|WA
|11
|565
|Preston
|Mull
|HQV
|rocklin
|CA
|12
|101
|David
|Pingree
|HQV
|Temecula
|CA
|13
|111
|Michael
|Sleeter
|KTM
|Murrieta
|CA
|14
|116
|15
|184
|Dennis
|Stapleton
|HQV
|Lake Elsinore
|CA
|16
|670
|Dylan
|Schmoke
|HON
|Alpine
|CA
|17
|661
|18
|777
|Devin
|Watson
|HQV
|Talent
|OR
|19
|671
|Tyler
|DuCray
|KTM
|Galt
|CA
|20
|618
|Talon
|Gorman
|Granite bay
|CA
|21
|972
|Cole
|Barbieri
|SUZ
|Ukiah
|CA
|22
|828
|Nathan
|Barnes
|HON
|Vancouver
|WA
|23
|27
|Bryson
|Olson
|HON
|Truckee
|CA
|24
|912
|25
|371
|26
|831
|Danny
|Hillyer
|Sparks
|NV
|27
|555
|Shaun
|Palmer
|YAM
|South Lake Tahoe
|CA
|28
|676
|Blaine
|Holdsclaw
|YAM
|Rocklin
|CA
|29
|396
|Matthew
|Dungan
|SUZ
|Visalia
|CA
|30
|521
|Willie
|Welch
|HON
|Sparks
|NV
|31
|821
|Jeff
|Gorman
|Granite bay
|CA
|32
|13
|Tyler
|Edmondson
|HON
|Pismo Beach
|CA
|33
|717
|Cody
|Whitsett
|KAW
|Long Beach
|CA
|34
|242
|Carl-Phillip
|Cuison
|YAM
|Seattle
|WA