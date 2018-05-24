Results Archive
125 All Star Hangtown Results

May 24, 2018 1:15pm
We can all rest easy now. After some delay, the results from the 125 All Star race at Hangtown have been announced. You can find them below.

A few names are still missing, so if you know who they are, leave a comment and we'll fill them in.

Pos.#FirstLastBikeHometownState
1587AidenTijeroKTMRiponCA
22RyanVillopotoYAMPoulsboWA
369WilHahnYAMWichitaKS
4332DaleBlackHONUkiahCA
5181CraigMasonSUZAuburnCA
6141RobbieWagemanKTMNewhallCA
751JaceKesslerHQVEagleMI
810JeremyRyanKTMSan JoseCA
9JimmyAlbertsonTMShawneeOK
10147LeviKitchenYAMWashougalWA
11565PrestonMullHQVrocklinCA
12101DavidPingreeHQVTemeculaCA
13111MichaelSleeterKTMMurrietaCA
14116     
15184DennisStapletonHQVLake ElsinoreCA
16670DylanSchmokeHONAlpineCA
17661     
18777DevinWatsonHQVTalentOR
19671TylerDuCrayKTMGaltCA
20618TalonGorman Granite bayCA
21972ColeBarbieriSUZUkiahCA
22828NathanBarnesHONVancouverWA
2327BrysonOlsonHONTruckeeCA
24912     
25371     
26831DannyHillyer SparksNV
27555ShaunPalmerYAM South Lake TahoeCA
28676BlaineHoldsclawYAMRocklinCA
29396MatthewDunganSUZVisaliaCA
30521WillieWelchHONSparksNV
31821JeffGorman Granite bayCA
3213TylerEdmondsonHONPismo BeachCA
33717CodyWhitsettKAWLong BeachCA
34242Carl-PhillipCuisonYAMSeattleWA