The List: Two-Strokes Galore

The List Two-Strokes Galore

May 23, 2018 4:15pm
by:

Whether its Lucas Oil Pro Motocross featuring them at seven rounds this year, Red Bull Straight Rhythm dedicating an entire class to them, or the Ryans and the GOAT ripping them, the popularity of two-strokes is about as explosive as the actual power delivery of the bikes.

Just this week, we’ve seen new videos drop of Ryan Dungey ripping a 150 at the KTM intro and Ryan Villopoto tearing up picturesque Zaca Station.

And let’s not forget the 125 All Star race at Hangtown. Our videographer Kyle Scott worked overtime to produce a ton of video content from the race. David Pingree and Simon Cudby also took you through some of the bikes.

For The List this week, we decided to put a few recent videos all in one place. Take a break from work and enjoy some pre-mix.

The Bikes of the 125 All Star Race at Hangtown | Video: Simon Cudby

Hangtown 125 All Star Race | Video: Kyle Scott

David Pingree Hangtown 125 All Star Race Full Moto | Video: Kyle Scott

Ryan Villopoto Hangtown 125 All Star Race Full Moto | Video: Kyle Scott

Aiden Tijero Hangtown 125 All Star Race Full Moto | Video: Kyle Scott

Ryan Dungey KTM 150 | Video: Cross News

125 Bliss ft. Ryan Villopoto | Video: MotoSport

The Goat Farm 2 Stroke | Video: Monster Energy

Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class | Video: Kyle Scott