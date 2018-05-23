Pastrana, Osborne, Plessinger, Beams on DMXS Radio

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne began his 250 Class title defense with an impressive overall win at the opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. He had a benchmark year in his career, and we’ll get his thoughts on all of that and the big win on Saturday.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger is a breath of fresh air in the sport and won the 250SX West Region Championship his way. His lighthearted personality and permanent smile have certainly resonated with the fans. We always enjoy catching up and have a lot to cover tonight.

Travis Pastrana has set the bar so many times it should just be called, “Setting the Pastrana.” He has once again captured the interest of the world with his latest plans to recreate three of Evel Knievel’s iconic jumps this summer, including the legendary Caesar's Palace Fountain leap. I’m sure he just lost a bet and has to do this, but we’ll get the details and planning for the latest Pastrana masterpiece.

Coach Robb is a longtime friend of the show and has been a valuable resource for our listeners over the many years. Make sure you check out his new podcast where he breaks down training, fitness and nutritional topics for every skill level. Robb will detail the MotoE Amateur Development Program and more tonight on the show.

