OTOR Issue 175

May 23, 2018
OTOR Issue 175

The fifth 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features, and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #175:

Racing Blog-a-thon: Expert opinions and insight from the MXGP, Motocross, MotoGP, and WorldSBK scenes, thanks to OTOR’s valued collective of insider experts.

Other side of the fence: A talk with Grand Prix and AMA Motocross race winner Tyla Rattray on transitioning from a 15-year career at the top to becoming Aldon Baker’s protégé.

Time for the TT: Steve English casts his eye over some of the news, people and talking points from the forthcoming 2018 Isle of Man TT, with the Manx road soon ready for more abuse.

Reshaping a bit of green: Roland Brown is given Kawasaki’s slightly more sensible, supercharged Ninja H2 SX model and offers a verdict on whether dumbed-down is still desirable.