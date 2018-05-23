On This Day in Moto: May 23

May 23 2015 Glen Helen hosted the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and Eli Tomac went 1-1 on his Honda CRF450, dominating the day for the second race in a row. JGR Yamaha's Justin Barcia went 2-4 for second while Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey went 6-2 for third overall.

In the 250 Class, Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin took a 1-1 overall and led a KTM sweep of the podium, as Justin Hill and Jessy Nelson were second and third on their TLD KTMs. Defending series champion Jeremy Martin would start in a hole after his bike wouldn't start and he missed the drop of the first moto gate. He would recover to salvage a fifth-place finish. 2009 Glen Helen marked the opening round of the 2009 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, the three-time 250 Class Champion, won his first-ever 450 Class National with 1-1 finishes. Suzuki's Mike Alessi finished second, with JGR Yamaha's Josh Grant third. Suzuki's Chad Reed, back in the Nationals after some time as SX-only, finished fourth. He would eventually move to the front of the pack and win the series.

In what's now called the 250 Class (and not the Lites), Rockstar/Makita Suzuki rider Ryan Dungey went 2-1 for the overall win while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Christophe Pourcel finished 1-7 for second overall, followed by Tyla Rattray and Tommy Searle. Pourcel, Rattray, and Searle had all moved to the U.S. from the FIM Motocross World Championship.