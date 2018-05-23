Honda Announces 2019 Models

IRVINE, Calif. — During a recent “CRF Collective” unveiling ceremony at Fox Racing headquarters, Honda announced its most far-reaching range of performance off-road models ever, expanding the group by three and significantly improving the four returning models. Leveraging the brand’s unparalleled experience in the manufacture of dirt bikes, Honda’s performance off-road lineup now includes CRF machines for riding applications including motocross, closed-course off-road, pure off-road, and even dual sport. All seven models are based on the platforms of Honda’s revolutionary motocrossers, the CRF450R and CRF250R. Those two machines return for 2019 but with important updates, as does the closed-course off-road CRF450RX. In addition, Honda is offering a factory-replica version of its full-size motocrosser called the CRF450RWE (“Works Edition”). The trail-ready CRF450X is entirely new for 2019, and it’s joined by a road-legal CRF450L that enables customers to connect trails via asphalt. Finally, Honda is also introducing an all-new CRF250RX closed-course off-road machine. “Honda’s history in off-road is something we’re very proud of, from the seventies-era Elsinores, through the XRs of the eighties and nineties, to the post-millennial CRF models,” Lee Edmunds, American Honda’s Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications, said. “For 2019, it’s exciting to build on that reputation with the most expansive lineup of CRF performance off-road models ever offered, and to reach a wide range of enthusiasts through motorcycles that are tailored to an equally diverse spectrum of riding environments. With this new lineup, there really is a CRF off-road performance machine for everyone.” CRF450L The trails are calling, and the all-new road-legal CRF450L answers, expanding customers’ off-road possibilities by enabling access to the best riding trails, even when that means connecting them via asphalt roads. Street legality is achieved via features like LED lighting, mirrors, and a dedicated exhaust system. Equally at home in the woods or desert, the CRF450L has a wide-ratio six-speed transmission for maximum adaptability, while a lightweight, 2.0-gallon tank offers great range. Compared to the CRF450R motocrosser, crank mass is up for tractability in technical conditions, where a large-capacity radiator keeps things cool. Color: Red

Target Price: $10,399

Availability: September

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450L.aspx

19_Honda_CRF450L__LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450L_FL34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450L_FR34 Honda

CRF450RWE For the 2019 model year, you don’t have to be Ken Roczen to enjoy a CRF450R with factory enhancements, as the new CRF450RWE features a number of upgrades based on the bikes in the Team Honda HRC race shop. Rocketing to the top step of the podium through the use of a specially designed cylinder head with hand-polished ports, Yoshimura titanium slip-on muffler, and special ECU settings, this new model offers increased low- and mid-range torque. It also features the same graphics as Roczen’s #94 race bike, including a Throttle Jockey factory seat cover. Upgraded black D.I.D LT-X rims are included, along with black triple clamps and a gold RK chain. Titanium nitride-coated fork legs and an updated, titanium nitride-coated shock shaft increase traction and bump absorption. Color: Red

Price: $11,499

Availability: August

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450r.aspx

19_Honda_CRF450R_WE__RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_WE_FL34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_WE_FR34 Honda

CRF450R Already the industry’s top-selling motocrosser and the winner of the 2018 Daytona Supercross at the hands of MotoConcept’s Justin Brayton, the CRF450R receives a number of important updates for 2019. Better engine performance is achieved through a new combustion-chamber shape, as well as improved over-rev characteristics through a refined oil management system. The frame and swingarm have been revised for optimized rigidity and weight reduction, while the braking system has been updated with a lightweight front brake caliper featuring a large-piston design. As a result of the weight-saving measures, the CRF450R is 1.76 lbs lighter than its predecessor. For added performance and increased comfort, the 2019 model features new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar® handlebar and adjustable handlebar position. Black rims and redesigned fork protectors are also new. This is how you convert the “Absolute Holeshot” into moto wins. Color: Red

Price: $9,299

Availability: August

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450r.aspx

19_Honda_CRF450R_LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_FR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_RR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450R_LR34 Honda

CRF450X Having featured heavily in Honda-mounted teams winning 20 of the last 21 Baja 1000s, the CRF450X gets a complete overhaul for 2019, based on the modern CRF platform but with off-road-appropriate features. A true off-road machine that’s ready for racing or trail riding, this model features a headlight, taillight, and side stand, as well as an 18” rear wheel and lightweight 2.0-gallon fuel tank. For maximum versatility in challenging terrain, the CRF450X also features a 49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings, wide-ratio six-speed transmission, and higher crank mass than the CRF450R. Color: Red

Target Price: $9,799

Availability: October

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450X.aspx

19_Honda_CRF450X_LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450X_RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450X_LR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450X_RR34 Honda

CRF450RX Currently campaigned by JCR Honda’s Trevor Bollinger and Trevor Stewart in GNCC and WORCS competition, respectively, the CRF450RX inherits the same performance-enhancing features of the 2019 CRF450R, including an updated cylinder head and refined oil management system, while still featuring off-road-specific features like a 2.2-gallon resin fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, and aluminum side stand. Suspension is specially tailored to the CRF450RX and uses low-friction fork oil. For added performance and increased comfort, the 2019 model features new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar handlebar, and adjustable handlebar position. Black rims and redesigned fork protectors are also new. Color: Red

Price: $9,599

Availability: September

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450rx.aspx

19_Honda_CRF450RX_FL34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450RX_LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450RX_LR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450RX_RR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF450RX_RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF450RX_FR34 Honda

CRF250RX Based on Honda’s successful 250cc motocrosser, the all-new CRF250RX joins the CRF450RX as a weapon for closed-course off-road competitions throughout America. Equipped with a larger-capacity, 2.2-gallon resin fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, and aluminum side stand, the RX makes quick work of challenging situations, its dedicated suspension and ECU settings helping the rider work through even the toughest trail sections. As with the CRF250R, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar handlebar, and black rims are standard. Color: Red

Target Price: $8,299

Availability: September

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf250rx.aspx

19_Honda_CRF250RX__RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF250RX_FR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF250RX_RR34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF250RX_FL34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF250RX_LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF250RX_RL34 Honda

CRF250R Newly introduced in 2018, the CRF250R has seen the GEICO Honda and TiLube Honda teams earn multiple wins in AMA Supercross and Arenacross competition, respectively, while also achieving success in amateur national races. For 2019, the model is revised with increased low- to mid-range engine performance for improved corner exiting. Inspired by the factory version, the Double Overhead Cam engine features updated cam profiles and intake- and exhaust-port profiles, a 50mm shorter right exhaust pipe, and a 2mm smaller throttle body. Riders can select from three engine modes for ideal performance depending on conditions, while HRC launch control has been adopted for improved race-start performance. A Renthal Fatbar handlebar sits in a four-position-adjustable top clamp, while the braking system has been updated with a lighter, CRF450R-inspired caliper with larger piston for optimum braking performance. Black rims are standard. Color: Red

Target Price: $7,999

Availability: September

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf250r.aspx

19_Honda_CRF250R_LHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF250R_FL34 Honda

19_Honda_CRF250R_RHP Honda

19_Honda_CRF250R_FR34 Honda

CRF150R / CRF150RB Raced by Amsoil Honda hotshot Hunter Yoder on the amateur National circuit, Honda’s smallest motocross machine returns for 2019, featuring a Unicam four-stroke engine that offers a spread of ample, useable power and torque across the rev range. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with a 37mm inverted fork and Pro-Link rear link system. In addition to the standard version, Honda offers the CRF150RB, which features larger wheels, a taller seat, a longer swingarm, and more rear-suspension travel. Color: Red

Target Price

CRF150R: $5,099

CRF150RB: $5,399

Availability: August

Info: http://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf150r.aspx