Factory Tech Tip: How to Remove Dirt Bike Suspension

Factory Tech Tip How to Remove Dirt Bike Suspension

May 23, 2018 9:25am

Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series' for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly remove both your rear shock and front forks in order to get them valved or serviced.

Want to learn more? You can check out Pro SX MX Tech for their eight-month program to become a professional race team mechanic. Head over to www.prosxmxtech.com for more information.

Step by Step:

Step 1: Remove the seat

Step 2: Remove the gas tank

Step 3: Secure gas tank with safety strap

Step 4: Remove the shock

Step 5: Remove the front wheel

Step 6: Remove brake caliper

Step 7: Remove fork guards

Step 8: Remove forks from triple clamps