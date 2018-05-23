3 on 3: 125 All Star Race Questions

Two-strokes are back. The 125 All Star Series will be featured at seven rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, where up-and-comers and old pros alike can race an AMA National track on a 125. Former pro David Pingree raced the first round of the series at Hangtown over the weekend, so we decided to check in with him for his thoughts on how the race went.

1. What did you ride and how did your race go?

David Pingree: I rode one of our Racer X Garage Build bikes, a Husqvarna 125. It’s got the full Pro Circuit setup, and it is way faster than the guy sitting on top of it. I’ve never been a big fan of the Hangtown track. I never did well there as a pro, I had a couple injuries there, and it’s still not my favorite. Despite that, I had fun. I rolled around the first turn in around fifth and got passed by RV right away. I hung on there for a bit, but eventually a pack of millennials caught and passed me, which really pissed me off. It’s like having one of your own kids help you figure out how to set up a new piece of electronic equipment. Humiliating. Let’s see how fast you turds go when you’re 43! Anyway, I’d love to tell you where I finished, but I can’t find official results on the internet anywhere. The rumor on Vital is that the media blackout is a conspiracy to promote four-strokes. Isn’t the internet great? I think I ended up around tenth.