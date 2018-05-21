Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Round 1 — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Sacramento, California
Hangtown - 450
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|7 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|5 - 7
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|10 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|8 - 8
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|9 - 9
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|10
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|11 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450
Hangtown - 250
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|7 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 9
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|11 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|8 - 8
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|10 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|12 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|50
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|44
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|40
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|33
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|32
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|30
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|27
|8
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|26
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|24
|10
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|21
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|50
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|44
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|38
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|34
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|28
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|26
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|26
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|26
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|25
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|24
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 8 — MXGP of Germany — Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
MXGP of Germany - MXGP
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 7
|Yamaha
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|6 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|9 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russian Federation
|10 - 9
|Suzuki
|9
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|12 - 8
|TM
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|11 - 10
|Yamaha
MXGP of Germany - MX2
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|3 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki
|6
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|6 - 7
|Honda
|7
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|5 - 8
|Husqvarna
|8
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|15 - 5
|Husqvarna
|9
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|11 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|12 - 10
|Yamaha
MXGP of Germany - WMX
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|4 - 3
|Suzuki
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|7 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|5 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|6 - 8
|Honda
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|9 - 6
|KTM
|9
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|8 - 9
|Suzuki
|10
|Justine Charroux
|France
|10 - 11
|Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|386
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|338
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|278
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|258
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|255
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|221
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|207
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|193
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|176
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|149
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|351
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|329
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|288
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|246
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|203
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|196
|7
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|160
|8
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|157
|9
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|140
|10
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|139
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|144
|2
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|133
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|126
|4
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|121
|5
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|107
|6
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|100
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|98
|8
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|92
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|90
|10
|Karel Kutsar
|Estonia
|89
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|140
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|125
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|118
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|118
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|88
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|81
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|78
|8
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|66
|10
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|62
Australian MX Nationals
Rounds 3 & 4 — Wonthaggi, Victoria
MX1 Results — Round 3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|4th
|Caleb Ward
|5th
|Rhys Carter
|6th
|Dylan Long
|7th
|Kade Mosig
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|9th
|Daniel Milner
|10th
|Connor Tierney
MX2 Results — Round 3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Kyle Webster
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|5th
|Egan Mastin
|6th
|Hamish Harwood
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|9th
|Jy Roberts
|10th
|Jayden Rykers
MX1 Results — Round 4
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|4th
|Kirk Gibbs
|5th
|Dylan Long
|6th
|Luke Clout
|7th
|Brett Metcalfe
|8th
|Caleb Ward
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|10th
|Rhys Carter
MX2 Results — Round 4
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|3rd
|Hamish Harwood
|4th
|Aaron Tanti
|5th
|Jy Roberts
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|7th
|Kale Makeham
|8th
|Jay Wilson
|9th
|Cooper Pozniak
|10th
|Joel Evans
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Other Championship Standings
Amsoil GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|175
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|151
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|117
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|106
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|91
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|86
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|74
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|65
|9
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|53
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|52
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|165
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|140
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|112
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|83
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|79
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|74
|8
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|65
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|64
|10
|Trevor Barrett
|Charlotte, NC
|60
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|145
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|131
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|106
|5
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|6
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|76
|7
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|70
|8
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|70
|9
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|10
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|52
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|175
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|143
|3
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|106
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|97
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|88
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|86
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|73
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|56
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|55
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|145
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|131
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|128
|4th
|Chris Borich
|105
|5th
|Adam McGill
|102
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|87
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|71
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|63
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|56
|10th
|Johnny Gallagher
|54
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|136
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|114
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|109
|4th
|Matthew Lindle
|109
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|104
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|91
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|78
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|74
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|65
|10th
|Steven Covert
|60
ADAC MX Masters
Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|50
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|38
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|36
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|31
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|28
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|27
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|23
|9th
|Tim Koch
|22
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|16
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike