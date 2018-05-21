Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 3
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day in Moto: May 21

On This Day in Moto May 21

May 21, 2018 5:20pm
by:

May 21

1972

Saddleback Park hosted a round of the first AMA National Motocross Championship, and "Bad" Brad Lackey, riding a prototype 490 Kawasaki rather than the CZ he started the season on, won two of three motos. His new teammate John DeSoto won the other moto, but a loose gas tank caused a DNF in the second moto. Yet another Kawasaki rider, Jim Cooke, ended up second overall. In the 250 Class, Bultaco rider Jim Pomeroy won his first National, topping Husqvarna rider Gunnar Lindstrom.

Also in '72, defending FIM 500cc Motocross World Champion Roger DeCoster failed to score any points at the Grand Prix of France, opening the door for East German CZ rider Paul Friedrichs to take both motos. The veteran Friedrichs was a three-time 500cc World Champion in the sixties. 

Here is a video from the '72 season.

2016

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross kicks off with the 48th Annual Hangtown Classic, and the big winner in the 450 Class was Ken Roczen. The RCH Racing Suzuki rider went 1-1 to better Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey (2-2) and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac (4-4). 

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy was a solid 1-1 while everyone else struggled with consistency. Finishing behind him were Star Racing Yamaha riders Alex Martin (8-2), Cooper Webb (4-5), Aaron Plessinger (9-3), and Jeremy Martin (3-9). 