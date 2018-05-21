On This Day in Moto: May 21

May 21

1972

Saddleback Park hosted a round of the first AMA National Motocross Championship, and "Bad" Brad Lackey, riding a prototype 490 Kawasaki rather than the CZ he started the season on, won two of three motos. His new teammate John DeSoto won the other moto, but a loose gas tank caused a DNF in the second moto. Yet another Kawasaki rider, Jim Cooke, ended up second overall. In the 250 Class, Bultaco rider Jim Pomeroy won his first National, topping Husqvarna rider Gunnar Lindstrom.

Also in '72, defending FIM 500cc Motocross World Champion Roger DeCoster failed to score any points at the Grand Prix of France, opening the door for East German CZ rider Paul Friedrichs to take both motos. The veteran Friedrichs was a three-time 500cc World Champion in the sixties.

Here is a video from the '72 season.