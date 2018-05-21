Barcia, Martin, Alessi, Rarick on PulpMX Show Tonight

The opening round of motocross is done, and with it, lots to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Seth Rarick, who’s now a trainer for many top riders. Rarick will tell us what he saw and heard about Hangtown, we’ll take some calls, and break it all down.

Monster Energy/Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia had a successful return to motocross series with 3-3 moto scores at Hangtown and even led the second moto for a few laps. Barcia’s been riding well all year long for the Blu Cru, and we’ll have him on to talk about how the first AMA National went for him and more.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin made his return to racing a success with a fourth overall, including a third in moto two. A-Mart will join the show tonight to talk about his race, outlook on the rest of the Nationals, and more.

Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s team manager Tony Alessi had a successful season with his team in supercross, and with some time on his hands this summer, he’s starting up a race series for small bikes at Milestone MX. We’ll have Alessi on to talk more about his summer vacation plans.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

