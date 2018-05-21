Austin Forkner Suffers Rib Injury at Hangtown

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner was forced to pull out of the second moto at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season opener at Hangtown on Saturday. According to a post on his Instagram, Forkner’s holeshot device released out of the gate and the bars came up and slammed his chest and “kinda popped some ribs out of place.”

“Hangtown 2k18. First moto was solid all around for my first race back I thought I rode good,” he wrote. “Second moto my holeshot device released out of the gate and the bars came up and slammed my chest and kinda popped some ribs out of place which made it hard to breath and then they just started to hurt more and more as the moto went on. Didn’t wanna risk crashing again and really wasn’t worth it since I was like mid pack. Bummer on that one but we’ll be back for Glen Helen.”

Forkner was running in 13th before he pulled off.

Hangtown marked Forkner’s first race back since breaking his collarbone at Minneapolis Supercross. In the first 250 moto on Saturday, Forkner rode to a strong fourth place finish behind Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin, and Aaron Plessinger. Forkner was credited with 12th overall after a 39th place finish in moto two.

According to his Instagram and a team press release, Forkner is expected to race this weekend at round two at Glen Helen.