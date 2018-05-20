KTM Releases New Generation XC 2019 Models

HIGHLIGHTS

Improved engines with more efficient performance

Reworked frame with improved stiffness, longer subframe

New bodywork with improved ergonomics and better seat comfort

Improved radiators/cooling system

Improved suspension offroad settings

Newly designed exhaust systems

New graphics and colors

CHASSIS

FRAME

All XC models feature new high-tech and lightweight chrome-moly steel frames in various profiles patterned after the SX design, including hydro-formed elements produced by WP Performance Systems with state-of-the-art robots. They have the proven geometries as before, but due to a redesign in several areas, they feature an optimized stiffness (longitudinal + 2%, torsional + 10%) compared to the predecessor versions, which provides better feedback to the rider, more precise handling, and improved stability without compromising comfort. The laterally attached engine head stays (the connection between cylinder/head and frame) are now made in aluminum for all models (new for 250 XC and 300 XC) and contribute to precise cornering and a reduced vibration level. Newly designed frame guards feature a structured surface improving the grip, and the right one also serves as heat protector for the muffler. On the four-stroke frames, three new brackets in the lower part of the frame allow the fixation of an optional composite skid plate offered in Power Parts. In the 250 and 300 XC frame, the engine is raised by 1° around the swingarm pivot, improving the handling and the grip of the front wheel. All XC models come with a tucked-in frame mounted side stand.

The subframe is made of extra-light and stable aluminum profiles, which weighs less than 900g. For better rear fender stability, it is 40 mm longer than before.

NEW:

Reworked frames and improved stiffness, handling, and straight line stability

Four-strokes with new brackets for fixation of a skid plate and easy mount of an optional skid plate

250/300 XC with aluminum head stays and reduced weight

250/300 XC engine position raised by 1° and improved handling, better front wheel grip

40 mm longer subframe and improved rear fender stability

SWINGARM

All models are fitted with a reworked cast aluminum swingarm featuring a longer slot for the rear axle. This allows the adjustment of the rear wheel in a position up to 5 mm further back, which gives the rider the option of gaining more straight line stability for fast tracks and whoops. The single-component casting process offers low weight and a perfect flex behavior.

NEW:

Longer rear axle slot and better straight line stability

BODYWORK

All factory riders were involved in shaping the new bodywork of the XC models together with the specialists from KTM R&D and Kiska Design. The results are all-new plastics that provide perfect ergonomics and contact points for the rider, maximum freedom of movement, and improved handling. In addition, the I-beam design for the front and rear fenders are prime examples of an intelligent design, which guarantees maximum stability at lowest weight through a well-thought-out structure and mounting.

NEW:

New bodywork and better ergonomics, more freedom of movement, improved handling, new appearance

SEAT

A newly shaped seat provides improved ergonomics and better seat comfort. Due to newly developed silicone strips, the seat cover provides better feel and grip. The fixation of the seat with one long, lateral screw is safe and easy to remove and install.

NEW:

Newly shaped seat and better ergonomics and comfort

AIRBOX

The new airbox has been completely reworked, ensuring better airflow towards the engine for optimal performance and throttle response. In addition, the new design offers maximum protection of the air filter against soiling. Together with new intake snorkels (except for 125/150cc), this leads to further improved engine performance. The large Twin Air air filter is mounted on a stiff cage, which provides the fixation of the system at the same time. The simple design also minimizes incorrect installation of the filter and cage. The filter can be changed without tools in seconds—a standard, original feature by KTM.

NEW:

Reworked airbox and intake snorkels and maximum protection of the air filter against soiling, better airflow for optimal performance

FUEL TANK

All models of the XC range are fitted with newly designed lightweight polyethylene tanks, improving the ergonomics with a capacity of approx. 2.4 gallons of fuel for the four-stroke XC-Fs and 2.65 gallons for the two-stroke XC bikes. The filler cap features a one-fourth-turn bayonet mechanism with an orange quick-release button for extra-fast refueling. All fuel-injected models are fitted with an integrated fuel pump system and an additional fuel level sensor, which indicates low fuel level via a warning light.

NEW:

New fuel tanks and improved ergonomics

EXHAUST

The engineers put a lot of effort into developing completely reworked exhaust systems for all models. When it comes to improved power delivery and performance of the new bikes, the new exhausts plays a key role, and they are hard to beat by any accessory exhaust systems. In addition, they provide the slimmer ergonomics while being safely within the noise limits for racing.

The four-strokes are fitted with new, model-specific header pipes showing a further advanced resonator version called FDH (Flow Design Header), which is a small chamber around the pipe. This is a unique standard feature that is well-integrated into the pipe, making the front part of the exhaust slimmer and providing better engine performance and reduced noise.

The two-strokes shine with new exhaust pipes made by WP in an innovative 3D process which further improve the performance. The 250/300 XC pipe features reduced width and more ground clearance, and due to the new shape, it is stronger against hits and deformation. In terms of performance, it allows a higher over-rev of the engine, giving the 250 XC and 300 XC even livelier engine characteristics.

All models are fitted with new silencers featuring reworked internal designs individually developed for each model. The plastic holder of the two-strokes mufflers is now replaced by lightweight, welded mounting brackets. In addition new perforated inner tubes work together with a new and lighter silencer packing for more efficient and more durable noise reduction. Weight reduction approx. 300g.

The four-stroke mufflers feature a new profile of the aluminum sleeve and a new end cap, as well as a reworked internal design. A longer connecting pipe of the muffler moves the split between header pipe and muffler further in front. This improves the user-friendliness because the exhaust system can now be disassembled without removing the shock absorber before and allows better access to the shock.

NEW:

New four-stroke header pipes with FDH resonator system, reworked two-stroke pipes and improved performance

New mufflers for all models and optimal performance in conjunction with low noise level

HANDLEBAR

All XC models are equipped with a tapered handlebar made of high-strength aluminum by NEKEN, which is fixed in rubber damped handlebar mountings allowing the handlebar to be mounted in two different positions. All models are all fitted with ODI volcanized grips on the right side, while on the left side of the bar, a comfortable ODI lock-on grip is mounted, which does not require any wire or glue to be fixed. All XC models come standard with hand protectors. A reworked bar pad featuring a newly designed cover can be fixed easier to the handlebar.

NEW:

Reworked bar pad and cover and better look, improved fixation

HANDLEBAR MAP SWITCH

All four-stroke models are equipped with a multi-functional handlebar map switch, which features various functions:

Activation of the traction control

Activation of the launch control

Selection of an alternative power curve (standard <–> advanced),

The Traction Control is a unique feature. With its new setting, it guarantees even more efficient traction and better control of the bike when accelerating, especially on wet tracks. It can be activated by the handlebar map switch during riding. With a simple push of the two buttons at idle speed, the rider can also activate the Launch Control, which provides more efficient starts out of the gate by reducing the maximum engine speed for the very first moment of the start to give better control. Thanks to a reworked setup, the Launch Control now benefits automatically from the Traction Control during acceleration in order to reduce wheel spin for maximal possible traction. The EFI control lamp mounted on the upper triple clamps indicates when the function is active. In addition, the map switch gives the rider the chance to select an alternative, more powerful map beside the standard configuration.

New:

Improved setting of traction and launch control and better traction, more efficient starts

WHEELS

The KTM wheels use lightweight, CNC-machined hubs and high-end Giant rims, guaranteeing maximum stability at minimum weight. Eighteen-inch rear wheels on all XC models. The wheels are fitted with the latest off-road tires from Dunlop.

BATTERY & WIRING HARNESS

All XC-F engines are fitted with the proven electric starter—a unique KTM feature and a major benefit at all levels of motocross racing. A new and more capable, super-lightweight 2 Ah lithium-ion starter battery provides even quicker starting of the engine, especially in cold weather conditions, and contributes to the low vehicle weight. A reworked packaging of the voltage regulator and condenser concentrate the electrical components in a common area below the seat and make the entire system even more reliable.

NEW:

Stronger and super light lithium-ion battery and better starting

Reworked wiring harness and packaging and compact electrical system

GRAPHICS

New modern graphics highlight the new generation of cutting-edge KTM bikes. Still feature in-mold design.

NEW:

New most modern graphic design and factory appearance

COOLING SYSTEM

All models feature newly designed radiators made by WP Performance Systems, which are mounted 12mm lower than the predecessors. This lowers the center of gravity, and in conjunction with a new radiator shape, they match perfectly with the design of the new spoilers to make the bike narrower and have it be easier to get forward on the bike. Thanks to CFD-calculated liquid circulation and air ventilation, the entire system was improved. Also, a reworked coolant tube integrated in the frame triangle features a 4 mm-larger center tube, increasing the cross section by 57 percent. This makes the coolant flow from the cylinder head to the radiators more efficiently. A sophisticated design of the new radiator guards integrated in the front part of the spoilers provides efficient protection for the new radiators in case of crashes.

NEW:

Newly designed radiators and optimized cooling system and more efficient cooling

BRAKES

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM off-road bikes, and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

MONOSHOCK

The DDC monoshock, made by WP Performance Systems, has been developed in conjunction with the entire frame and swingarm architecture, including the linkage system and the AER 48 forks. An updated main piston and new settings provide improved damping characteristics and match perfectly the reworked front fork setup. Fully adjustable, including high- and low-speed compression, and you can set the shock to any off-road conditions and riders preferences.

NEW:

WP monoshock with reworked main piston and offoad settings for all models and confidence-inspiring damping characteristics

FORKS

All models are fitted with the super-lightweight WP AER 48 front fork, a 48 mm USD air-sprung fork developed by WP Performance Systems in close collaboration with KTM. It is a split fork with separate functions for each fork leg. That means damping functions are on the right side, whereas the air spring is in the left. The left leg features a two-chamber system with a capsuled air cartridge to prevent loss of air pressure, e.g., spring force. That means in case of a leaking outer seal, the internal cartridge pressure keeps the bike in position. The air spring is easy to adjust to any rider weight via a single air valve. No special tools are required, the air pump supplied with the bike is enough. The right fork leg integrates a damping cartridge to fit single damping leg requirements. Damping can be adjusted to the riding conditions and the rider’s preferences (compression from top, rebound from bottom, 30 clicks each).

NEW:

WP AER 48 fork with reworked offroad settings on the damping setups and improved damping characteristics

TRIPLE CLAMP

Top quality, CNC-machined triple clamps have been something of a KTM trademark for years. The new models feature reworked and stiffer upper triple clamps (22 mm offset for all models) which feature an improved stiffness adapted to the reworked frame stiffness and the flex characteristics of the latest fork in order to improve the both handling and stability. The rubber-damped handlebar fixation reduces the vibration level and allows to fix the handlebar in two positions. In addition, an hour meter is fitted at the upper triple clamp in order to keep the rider informed on when maintenance should be performed.

NEW:

Redesigned upper triple clamps and improved handling and stability

WEIGHT

One target of the KTM engineers when developing the new SX and XC models was a further weight reduction compared to the previous generation. The result is that the current SX models set a clear benchmark again—they are by far the lightest bikes in the competition.

Four-STROKE INTRODUCTION

KTM continues the powerhouse revolution with its range of world-beating four-stroke engines. The sheer power, rideabilitym and performance of the KTM four-stroke bike makes it difficult to beat in all classes. For MY 2019, all models feature reworked engines and set a new benchmark again when it comes to performance, power delivery and rideability.

250 XC-F

250 XC-F ENGINE

The 250 XC-F engine is based on the new generation 250 SX-F, and with updates on valve timing, exhaust, airbox, and EMS, the entire power pack produces even more torque and power across the entire rpm range (up to 14,000 rpm). Its compact architecture contributes to an excellent mass centralization. This supports the easy rideability of the bike with a low weight of only 57 lbs, including the incredibly beneficial electric starter.

250 XC-F CYLINDER HEAD

The centerpiece of the compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine is the cutting-edge cylinder head. It features two overhead camshafts, which activate the titanium valves (intake 32.5 mm, exhaust 26.5 mm) via super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating. The exhaust cam shaft features a new timing for improved power delivery.

NEW:

New exhaust camshaft and improved power delivery

250 XC-F CYLINDER & PISTON

In the short cylinder that has a bore of 78 mm works a lightweight, forged bridged box-type piston made by CP. It features a unique piston crown shape adapted to the combustion chamber and stands out with its extra rigid structure, combined with a low weight. The compression ratio is at 14.4:1. Thanks to the low oscillating masses, the engine displays extremely lively characteristics.

250 XC-F CRANKSHAFT

The 250 XC-Fs have a rigid crankshaft, which features a connecting rod with a plain big end bearing featuring two force-fitted bearing shells running directly on the crank pin. This design is a major prerequisite for the extremely high engine speed levels and the unrivaled maximum power of the 250cc engine. Not only that, it enhances the engine’s durability and allows long crankshaft service intervals, which is a huge customer benefit in relation to time, effort, and cost.

250 XC-F COUNTER BALANCE SHAFT

In order to balance the mass-forces, the 250 SX-F engine uses a multifunctional counterbalance shaft, which drives the water pump and timing chain at the same time.

250 XC-F ELECTRIC STARTER

The 250 SX-F is fitted with a unique electric starter as standard, which is well-known as a clear advantage when it comes to crunch time in the heat of battle. A strong starter motor made by Mitsuba and the proven starter drive guarantees efficient and reliable starting.

250 XC-F ENGINE CASES AND COVERS

The design of the die-cast engine cases allow for minimal weight and a very centralized shaft configuration. This makes the engine very short and compact, while contributing to an efficient centralization of masses. The engine covers feature a surface structure, which reduce wear caused by a rider’s boots.

250 XC-F CLUTCH

A newly developed DS (diaphragm steel) clutch features a one-piece clutch basket combined with the primary gear made of high-strength billet steel. It guarantees unbeatable reliability and contributes to the narrow engine size due to its compact rivet-less design. It is fitted with extremely heat-resistant steel carrier friction discs, which ensure a good disengagement of the clutch. These are pre-tensioned by means of a diaphragm spring, substantially reducing the operating force required to pull the clutch. The Brembo hydraulic system provides easy and precise modulation.

NEW:

Newly designed DS clutch and very compact and reliable clutch system

250 XC-F TRANSMISSION

The 250 XC-F uses a new six-speed transmission made by Pankl Racing Systems, ensuring the highest durability and reliability level. There was no need to change the gear ratios that are perfectly matched to the power delivery. An advanced “No Dirt” gear lever design prevents dirt from blocking the joint of the lever and guarantees safe activation of the transmission. All four-stroke engines are fitted with a gear sensor, giving the option of different engine characteristics for each gear.

NEW:

Pankl is the new manufacturer of the transmission and demonstrates improved durability and reliability.

250 XC-F ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The state-of-the-art Keihin Engine Management System with electronic fuel injection features a new 44 mm throttle body, which provides a spontaneous response and maximum performance thanks to its unique injector position. This guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the air on its way to the combustion chamber. In addition, there are separate systems for cold start and idle adjustment. A reworked throttle cable mount allows for smoother routing of the cables and better access, and an improved seal on the MAP sensor (Manifold Absolute Pressure) makes the system even more reliable.

The ECU features new maps adapted to the new exhaust and cylinder head, and it regulates the unique traction and launch control. In addition, it provides different maps for optimal power characteristics for each gear according to the information received by the gear sensor.

NEW: