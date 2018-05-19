Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from just outside of Folsom in Northern California. Today marks a championship at dawn, as the first gate of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will drop when the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic gets underway this afternoon. Right here is where you can follow all the action. Practice reports, moto summaries, results, and more, you’ll find it all right here. Check back frequently for the latest information, and since updates are in chronological order, be sure to scroll down to the bottom for the most recent info.

Morning Report

Let’s kick off the first Race Day Feed of the season with a rundown of the track. For the most part the layout looks about the same as in past years. The track still winds up and down Hangtown’s broad hills, and you can still see almost all of the action no matter where you are. The big Fly 160 Triple Jump is gone, but don’t worry, it hasn’t been replaced by anything boring. In its place is an uphill whoop section which could get nasty as the motos play out. And speaking of nastiness, this track is sure to deliver it in spades, as it’s widely regarded as one of the gnarliest tracks of the circuit. The bumps will get huge and plenty of riders will struggle. If Lucas Oil Pro Motocross was a hot-pepper eating contest, starting the series with Hangtown would be like going straight to the ghost pepper. There is no easing into the Nationals when you start with a track like this!

In other news Ken Roczen is making his long-awaited return to the Nationals today after missing all of the 2017 motocross season, and most of the 2018 season of Monster Energy Supercross. He hasn’t had much time on the bike, and only recently started riding full, thirty-minute motos, so don’t expect him to come out of the gate swinging like he did when he crushed the competition in 2016. Even so, it’ll be nice to see the two-time champ back in action. Several other riders, including Justin Cooper, Alex Martin, Ben LaMay, Austin Forkner, and RJ Hampshire are also getting back behind the gate today. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out for Hangtown, go here.

The first round of practices are set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s fast in the first practice session of the season.